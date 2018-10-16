Ever get the feeling that some of the loudest “conservative” pundits aren’t all that, well, conservative? Well, you’re not alone.

As Twitchy told you last night, Ana Navarro — who for some reason continues to refer to herself as a conservative — urged voters not to get “distracted” by Democrats like Elizabeth Warren making complete asses of themselves. Because Democrats need to win elections, dammit!

Let’s try not to get distracted talking about Elizabeth Warren’s great-great-great-great-great-grandmother & Hillary defending Bill re Lewinsky. Focus on winning elections & bringing much needed checks & balances back to government, damn it! And don’t forget Khashoggi or Florida. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 15, 2018

Navarro’s hardly alone. Tweeter @alwaysonoffense has noticed a pattern, and he posted a series of hot takes on Elizabeth Warren’s deception from some more of the usual suspects:

Welp.

Where's @MaxBoot to round out this circlejerk of intellectual titans? — Democrat Strategist (@JammieWF) October 16, 2018

Oh don’t worry. We’re sure he’s around here somewhere.

Strange statements from conservatives. Wouldn’t they want Dems in disarray? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 16, 2018

One would think.

Huh. — Neva Z (@pipandbaby) October 16, 2018

NBD just a bunch of blue check “Republican” pundits who desperately want the Democrats to win. https://t.co/aEALS99q4k — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 16, 2018

So nice of these “conservatives” to do Democrats’ heavy lifting for them.

Memo went out…. — MET (@MET13579) October 16, 2018

It’s almost like they aren’t really conservatives? pic.twitter.com/UiThDV9GXm — Zach Watson (@zwatson18) October 16, 2018

There are plenty of conservatives and Republicans who despise Trump but aren’t actively trying to help the Democrats win. If Ana Navarro and Co. would just come out as liberals and be done with it, we’d mock them for sure, but at least we’d be able to muster a shred of respect for them owning up to it. Instead, they’ve chosen to continue with their charade. And we’ve got zero respect for that.

***

Related:

‘WHA?’ Jennifer Rubin’s take on Elizabeth Warren attempt to own Trump shows she’ll ‘fall for anything’