The Tolerance M-word is no doubt growing more desperate as Democrats continue to faceplant in the weeks leading up to the midterms. So it’s fair to expect them to dial up the nastiness. For what it’s worth, GOP Senate hopeful Dean Heller seems to have just one thing to say to them: “Bring it.”

So … who is up for some lunch? pic.twitter.com/T3BU6YSr1Y — Dean Heller (@DeanHeller) October 16, 2018

