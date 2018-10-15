As Twitchy told you, much of our media is rushing to defend faux-Cherokee Elizabeth Warren with some impressive verbal sleight-of-hand.

But others are just coming right out and saying that we need to stop talking about this inconvenient truth. Take the New York Times’ Nick Confessore, for example:

Bless his heart.

At any cost.

It’s really not.

How, indeed. Heh.

Here’s the thing, though: The media who want to make this not a big deal are the same ones who were flipping out over Donald Trump and conservatives calling Warren a liar. Now we’ve got conclusive proof that she was absolutely full of it and used her bogus claim to Native American ancestry to further her career. If Elizabeth Warren isn’t guilty of cultural appropriation, we don’t know who is.

He might wanna take a few American history classes while he’s at it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

