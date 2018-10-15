As Twitchy told you, much of our media is rushing to defend faux-Cherokee Elizabeth Warren with some impressive verbal sleight-of-hand.

Media really circling the wagons on this one. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2018

But others are just coming right out and saying that we need to stop talking about this inconvenient truth. Take the New York Times’ Nick Confessore, for example:

President Trump is sure to stop mocking Senator Warren about her ancestry now that she has provided definitive proof. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) October 15, 2018

Yes, please send me your tweets about how this doesn’t change anything because she’s only got a little tiny bit of Native American ancestry. You’re making exactly the point you think you’re making. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) October 15, 2018

Bless his heart.

MUST PROTECT THE PRECIOUS — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 15, 2018

At any cost.

What point do you think you’re making? It’s not a good one. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 15, 2018

It’s really not.

Who had NY Times running to defend One Drop right off the bat? https://t.co/q1a7xIad2Q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2018

You’re making the “one drop” theory a thing dude. How do you guys keep doing this? — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 15, 2018

How, indeed. Heh.

Here’s the thing, though: The media who want to make this not a big deal are the same ones who were flipping out over Donald Trump and conservatives calling Warren a liar. Now we’ve got conclusive proof that she was absolutely full of it and used her bogus claim to Native American ancestry to further her career. If Elizabeth Warren isn’t guilty of cultural appropriation, we don’t know who is.

So listing herself as a "minority professor" because there "aren’t a lot of people like me [1/64 to 1/1024 Native American] in law teaching" is now vindicated?https://t.co/b519l22EON pic.twitter.com/Eeoeh7jWud — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 15, 2018

She is less Native American than the average white American. Yes it changes things. She cited her "pappy's cheekbones" -Racism, and her parents elopement as proof of her ancestry. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) October 15, 2018

NYT reporter on whether Sen. Warren *possibly* (or possibly not!) being 1/1024 (!!!) Native American vindicates her claim that her parents had to elope because of anti-Native American bigotry. I think our media have a basic logic problem even more than a bias problem. https://t.co/pJF8TuyBmy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2018

So her parents had to elope because of anti-Native American bigotry due to her *possibly* having 1/1,024 part NA ancestry. ::pause:: I'm sorry you failed your logic and math classes. Check the local community colleges. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 15, 2018

He might wanna take a few American history classes while he’s at it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.