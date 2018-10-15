Live from New York, it’s … another embarrassing piece of CNN self-beclownment.
No, really. Someone actually thought this take on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was not only worth publishing, but worth promoting:
Why Matt Damon's hilarious 'SNL' skit couldn't stop the Kavanaugh confirmation
| By Bill Carter for CNN Business Perspectives https://t.co/jzijtwtpWF pic.twitter.com/MJms0FsNu3
— CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) October 15, 2018
Heck yeah, it is. And for some reason, “CNN Business Perspectives” is under the impression that this piece constitutes media analysis or something.
It’s pretty impressive so far:
CNN certainly deserves to get ratio’d for this.
WTF?
Why would an SNL skit stop a Senate confirmation?
— lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) October 15, 2018
Um. Was it supposed to?
— Tim Wronka BN9 (@TimWronka) October 15, 2018
That’s news to us.
Because it was a SNL skit? https://t.co/Emk08nqVjH
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 15, 2018
That’s what we thought. But not according CNN media analyst Bill Carter, it seems:
It’s hard to imagine a more comprehensive takedown of a political figure than the one Saturday Night Live executed on Brett Kavanaugh in its season premiere last month, at a time when the judge’s fate seemed to be hanging in the balance.Damon added several layers of ridicule to Kavanaugh’s angry, aggressive testimony before the Senate, presenting him as a sputtering, sniffing, weeping, beer-loving caricature of judicial temperament. In light of the sexual assault accusations against him, which he has denied, the sketch included an especially devastating line: “I’m not backing down. . . I don’t know the meaning of the word ‘stop.'”And then, a few hours before the dress rehearsal of the show’s next episode, Kavanaugh was confirmed as a justice to the Supreme Court.
Can you imagine?!
It’s real, all right. And it’s spectacular … ly pathetic.
How is this news or business related, this is like a terrible blog post
— Jon (@JonnyMicro) October 15, 2018
What’s hilarious is anyone thought this skit would stop the confirmation.
But keep up the good work.
— MAC (@cummingsamerica) October 15, 2018
Do you have any grown-ups there I could talk to?
— Still Cranky (@StillCrankyAF) October 15, 2018
These people's inflated vision of themselves is a form of meta humor. https://t.co/lCd5GmSTDq
— Holden (@Holden114) October 15, 2018
You spend all that time coming up with a joke about the media and they just…they just tweet it out. https://t.co/PRDD5w4jbJ
— BT (@back_ttys) October 15, 2018
Yes, there are people who not only actually think this way, but who are employed by CNN. #Journalism https://t.co/dYH4L7tEjP
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 15, 2018