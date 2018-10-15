It’s almost adorable that Beto O’Rourke thinks he has any business being a U.S. Senator from Texas. Hollywood is so in love with him, he’s actually convinced that Texans are buying into his hype.

Here’s the case he’s making for himself now:

Texas needs a full-time senator. One who will not divide and forget us but who will serve, represent, and fight for every single one of us. pic.twitter.com/aQH9sCoCph — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 15, 2018

That’s nice, Beto, but as Kira Davis points out, you’re not what Texas needs. You’re not what any of us need:

No. None of us need a full-time Senator. All gov't should be part-time. Serve the people for a few months a year & then go back to live under the laws you created. This country would look so much different. https://t.co/MP8j5JzFDg — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 15, 2018

A-freakin’-men.

If these halfwits had to live with their ACA requirements, COLA non-increases, etc., I guarantee they’d all be voting very differently. Great point. — I’mYourHuckleberry (@Unicornhunter90) October 15, 2018

Yep. Also:

Like this guy’s calendar wouldn’t be booked with Dem fundraisers on both coasts. Bet he’d miss a majority of votes as senator. — Just_Only_John (@john_warr) October 15, 2018

Oh, we have no doubt.