It’s been a tough week for our brave firefighters, what with their efforts to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination being in vain. So what’s next for them? Guy Benson’s got a pretty good idea:
To mourn the one week anniversary of Kavanaugh’s confirmation tomorrow, the NBC family of networks will briefly go dark. At 30 Rock, the iconic NBC chimes will solemnly sound 50 times — one for each aye vote — followed by Maddow reciting a secularized version of Amazing Grace.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2018
We can see it now.
Are you serious?
— kathy mcgovran (@eugeniakmc) October 12, 2018
This is a joke, right?
— Liz Steinkamp (@lizreads) October 12, 2018
Guy please tell me you are joking
— Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) October 12, 2018
Are you kidding?
— Cintia 🍻 🇺🇸💗🇧🇷 (@ChanterCin) October 12, 2018
What!? You are kidding I hope!!!!!!!!
— Carrie (@camez864) October 12, 2018
We think he is. We think. But the best jokes are rooted in truth. And given the media’s behavior with regard to Brett Kavanaugh — and pretty much everything else — Benson’s tweet could totally come to pass.
I want to laugh because this looks like a joke, but I really can’t tell. So: if serious, not surprised. If parody, really too close to reality, so amusing.
— David Scott Jenkins (@dscottjenkins) October 12, 2018
But wouldn't be surprised… pic.twitter.com/6CoEofcFj2
— Drewfus (@JDWackbag) October 12, 2018
Totally believable https://t.co/IT2vQLc22D
— Meech (@michi83) October 12, 2018
It really is.
Okay, I needed a laugh today. Thank you @guypbenson That was AWESOME!!!!
— SM (@Sherpa_sm) October 12, 2018