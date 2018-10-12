As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, the Hollywood Reporter joined forces with Stephen Miller’s third-grade teacher for a despicable hit job on the Trump senior policy adviser.

The Hollywood Reporter got an earful for that, but Miller’s former teacher also took a well deserved beating. And now, it seems, she’s gotten a well deserved punishment:

The teacher who claimed this week that Stephen Miller ate glue as a kid has been suspended from her job https://t.co/mLBAkrG96e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 12, 2018

The teacher who recounted how senior Trump aide Stephen Miller ate glue as a third grader has been suspended. https://t.co/pzfcnOJpDe — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 12, 2018

More from the L.A. Times:

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has placed veteran teacher Nikki Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about disclosures she made about a young Stephen Miller. … The school district’s concern is “about her release of student information, including allegations that the release may not have complied with applicable laws and district policies,” said district spokeswoman Gail Pinsker. “This has been picked up by other digital publications and blogs, and some issues have been raised,” Pinsker said.

“Some issues”? Uh, yeah. If Nikki Fiske were our kids’ teacher, we’d definitely have some issues. She is not to be trusted and must face consequences for what she’s done.

I don’t care how messed up the pupil grew up to be as a teacher it’s a no no — Leanne Palmer (@WocktheMeek) October 12, 2018

I’m a public school teacher and I loathe Miller with every fiber of my being, but it was still wrong of this teacher to do this. Our students entrust us with their privacy and we need to respect that, politics aside. — Call Me Sam (@aka_sam) October 12, 2018

I bet she has. I can’t stand Stephen Miller, but that’s very unprofessional for that teacher to do that. — Josh Merbitz (@joshmerbitz) October 12, 2018

Outstanding! — Jake Jacobsen (@DrJakeJ) October 12, 2018

Good. This is the right decision… Calling out your students is unprofessional and embarrassing. https://t.co/E3yjL4f4y6 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2018

We aren’t huge fans of calling for people’s heads on a pike over stupid crap, but let’s just say we wouldn’t be broken up if this were the end of Fiske’s teaching career.