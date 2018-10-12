As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, the Hollywood Reporter joined forces with Stephen Miller’s third-grade teacher for a despicable hit job on the Trump senior policy adviser.

The Hollywood Reporter got an earful for that, but Miller’s former teacher also took a well deserved beating. And now, it seems, she’s gotten a well deserved punishment:

More from the L.A. Times:

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has placed veteran teacher Nikki Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about disclosures she made about a young Stephen Miller.

The school district’s concern is “about her release of student information, including allegations that the release may not have complied with applicable laws and district policies,” said district spokeswoman Gail Pinsker.

“This has been picked up by other digital publications and blogs, and some issues have been raised,” Pinsker said.

“Some issues”? Uh, yeah. If Nikki Fiske were our kids’ teacher, we’d definitely have some issues. She is not to be trusted and must face consequences for what she’s done.

We aren’t huge fans of calling for people’s heads on a pike over stupid crap, but let’s just say we wouldn’t be broken up if this were the end of Fiske’s teaching career.

