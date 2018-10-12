It seems the Tolerance M*b has struck again, this time in Manhattan:

NEW: The Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan was vandalized last night. Windows broken. Doors defaced. They left a note, too. “I cannot recall something like this,” says Ed Cox, GOP party chairman. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

Cox didn't provide the note. “Whoever these people are, we don’t want to be part of getting their message out. They don’t deserve it,” he said. Police were called last night by Deborah Coughlin, president of Metropolitan Republican Club, Cox said. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

PICS: Metropolitan GOP Club vandalized in Manhattan last night. Anarchist symbol scrawled on the doors —> pic.twitter.com/8sRGlk0qHx — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

Indeed it does. But will the media denouncing Republicans’ and conservatives’ use of “the M word” admit it? Not likely. Especially given the apparent motivation for the vandalism:

Gavin McInnes, who was banned by Twitter in August, is set to appear at the Metropolitan Republican Club TONIGHT, per Facebook page. Twitter suspension came ahead of the "Unite the Right 2 rally" in DC of white nationalists.https://t.co/eoz7bBzdL2 pic.twitter.com/YuqEOVnPRV — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

Here is the event page on the Metropolitan Republican Club's Facebook page: https://t.co/PfQk9OCUHY — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

McInnes’ flirtation with — if not outright embrace of — the Alt Right might not sit well with everyone, but dislike of his views is no excuse for vandalism.

Not in so many words … but it seems that the culprits are still justifying their actions by claiming their incivility stems from their “good conscience and clear mind.”

Vandals note appears to reference McInnes: “The Metropolitan Republican Club chose to invite a hipster-fascist clown to dance for them, content to revel in their treachery against humanity,” the note said. Event advertised him as "Godfather of the Hipster Movement." — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

Here is the note, now provided by the NY GOP: pic.twitter.com/JJUy5PfXlY — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

“Spineless partners-in-crime”? These thugs don’t seem to like the Democrats too much, either. So Dems might want to dial back on the whole inciting-violence thing a little.

Here is how McInnes advertised his appearance at the Met Club on Instagram: He said he would be "re-enacting" the "inspiring moment" when the head of the Japanese Socialist Party was assassinated by samurai sword.https://t.co/HhRLUjGOmm pic.twitter.com/sogiYcRh80 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

The appearance of McInnes drew the attention of MACC NYC, the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council earlier this week https://t.co/ZmHybRbrQo — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 12, 2018

Again: You don’t have to support or agree with McInnes’ views to know that vandalism is wrong. The sooner the Left realize this and call their own out for this crap, the better off we’ll all be.