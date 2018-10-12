Republican Scott Wagner is running for governor of Pennsylvania. But he might want to think about switching gears and consider running for the hills instead:

Talk about a winning message.

Did no one think this might be a bad idea?

Trending

What the hell is even happening right now?

Ha! But seriously. This is terrible.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: golf spikesgovernorPennsylvaniaRepublicanScott WagnerthreatTom Wolf