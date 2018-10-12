Republican Scott Wagner is running for governor of Pennsylvania. But he might want to think about switching gears and consider running for the hills instead:

Full video of GOP candidate Scott Wagner threatening Gov. Tom Wolf: "You better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." pic.twitter.com/Whh6TdsOXz — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2018

Talk about a winning message.

Scott Wagner said this. Someone filmed it. Someone posted it. It only takes one person on your team to say, “Hey, this is possibly the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Let’s not.” pic.twitter.com/NrSRiUYh5N — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 12, 2018

Did no one think this might be a bad idea?

He combed his hair, got himself into that cool sweater, dragged a chair out to the backyard, set all these papers on it, set up the camera, uploaded it to his computer and in all this time it never crossed his mind that this may be a bad idea! https://t.co/19YnQNXwKO — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 12, 2018

How not to make a political ad: https://t.co/VyhT62eA9r — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 12, 2018

Pennsylvania Republicans picked a couple of real winners for the top of the ticket this year. https://t.co/Z4Qx3iYysX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 12, 2018

What the hell is even happening right now?

This is psychotic. But also: how freaking *Republican* is this threat? Golf spikes? https://t.co/1ifaF5889L — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 12, 2018

Ha! But seriously. This is terrible.

This is disturbing. Any mention of violence should be condemned by all sides! Stop this! Enough. https://t.co/19YnQNXwKO — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 12, 2018

Shame on him. And shame on others using violent rhetoric too. This should be unacceptable on all sides. https://t.co/E3uPO3p1Cn — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2018

I would not vote for anyone that talks like this, FWIW. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.