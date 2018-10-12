National Review’s editors recently published an excellent piece decrying Democrats’ encouragement of leftist mob violence:

Recommend reading the @NRO Editorial on how leading Democrats and members of the media are now encouraging mobs to intimidate people into getting their preferred political outcomes: https://t.co/plkPaWKolz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 12, 2018

Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane doesn’t think National Review is in any position to condemn political violence because, well, see for yourself:

This Nat'l Review editorial would have a lot more potency if NR owned up to fact that 2010 right-wing anger/mobs played a role in dehumanizing Congress, helping lead to Giffords shooting in 2011. https://t.co/7Nd37igSEg — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) October 12, 2018

This is how a flack tweets https://t.co/oiHtpfhiBI — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) October 12, 2018

Wow. Haven't seen this one in years. Who wants to take it? https://t.co/IEoKQThVv1 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 12, 2018

What evidence do you have that shooting was politically motivated? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 12, 2018

Show your work, Washington Post reporter. https://t.co/ubtVCSCN21 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2018

Is the left trying to re-pimp the Tucson massacre??? Really? https://t.co/hRr1zR5MhL — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 12, 2018

Loughner had no discernible political affiliation or motive. He was obsessed with "lucid dreaming" and angry at Giffords for refusing to answer this question to his satisfaction at a previous rally: "What is government if words have no meaning?" — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 12, 2018

Shouldn’t a reporter know this fact, rather than internalizing liberal mythology? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2018

You'd think. Especially eight years later. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 12, 2018

Absolutely no evidence Jared Loughner was influenced by anything political.https://t.co/mdV6ldcjiz Nice work, Paul. Great reporting. Much honesty. No agenda or anything. https://t.co/9yLgqyrC5U — Beto O'Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2018

Giffords was shot by a guy who said the government was controlling our minds using grammar. https://t.co/ebDfOum9H7 — Skeletaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) October 12, 2018

All the evidence I've seen points to it not being politically motivated and, unless you have evidence to back up this claim, you should really delete and correct this tweet. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 12, 2018

absolutely false, and completely debunked. Delete this — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) October 12, 2018

Except that you’re repeating a leftist myth that is no more based in reality than Sandy Hook being a hoax. This is the definition of Whataboutism.👇 https://t.co/LgsiYSEFNs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2018

This not only is a lie, but the New York Times Editorial board was just sued for claiming this. https://t.co/oIhrJ1AJyF — Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 12, 2018

Has Paul Kane forgotten already?

Paul – best correct this. Here’s the NYTimes doing so. pic.twitter.com/ZxUa2SY5e3 — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙩 (@justin_hart) October 12, 2018

Paul Kane does not deserve to be taken seriously. Not as a journalist. And not as a person.

Unbelievable. If you're not going to condemn the current dangerous trend, at least stay silent. Instead the Washington Post Congressional Correspondent attempts a whataboutist defense for it by pointing to a long-debunked myth about the motivation for the Giffords shooting. https://t.co/KfOet2FrAc — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 12, 2018

This is the WaPo Congressional reporter, supposedly an expert at giving you straight news from one of the biggest newspapers in the country, who is unaware that he has internalized a long-debunked conspiracy theory https://t.co/xIKmQlKHrI — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 12, 2018

Members of the media would have a lot more potency if they'd quit regurgitating crap narratives debunked *in their own newspapers* https://t.co/1tIryHBzET https://t.co/99IIWdsPtW — virginiahume (@virginiahume) October 12, 2018

Throw another log on the dumpster fire.

If you want to know why the mainstream media is so widely loathed and distrusted, look no further than this nonsense from the Washington Post. https://t.co/sabF0nSQF7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 12, 2018

Update:

Paul Kane’s really sorry, you guys.

Sorry. This tweet incorrectly suggested that the tea party was to blame for Giffords shooting. Police never determined a motive for her shooting. https://t.co/rrzwz4Hrp4 — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) October 12, 2018

So sincere.

You ought to delete both tweets, especially the original false tweet that's now been shared nearly a thousand times, and correct them with a new one so that you're not spreading even more falsehood. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) October 12, 2018