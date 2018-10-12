National Review’s editors recently published an excellent piece decrying Democrats’ encouragement of leftist mob violence:

Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane doesn’t think National Review is in any position to condemn political violence because, well, see for yourself:

What?

This f*cking guy.

Yeah, he can’t.

Trending

We’re sure he’ll get around to it. Or not.

Has Paul Kane forgotten already?

Paul Kane does not deserve to be taken seriously. Not as a journalist. And not as a person.

That’s assessment is far too generous.

Throw another log on the dumpster fire.

***

Update:

Paul Kane’s really sorry, you guys.

So sincere.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gabby GiffordsJared LoughnermobsNational ReviewPaul KaneTEA PartyviolenceWashington Post