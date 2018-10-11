It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Michael Cohen … Good thing Axios’ Jonathan Swan is still keeping an eye on him. Otherwise we might never have known about this:

He’s what?

Swan reports:

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney who until June served as the Republican Party’s deputy finance chair, today changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat, according to a knowledgeable source.

Between the lines: Cohen went online around noon to the Albany-based New York State board of elections to make the change, according to the source. The move fits a pattern of Cohen publicly breaking from the man for whom he once said he’d take “a bullet.”

What a scoop! Or … not.

Trending

Yeah, you probably should have.

Cohen’s flirtation with the Republican Party was pretty much a blink-and-you’d-miss-it kind of thing.

Oh well. At least he was a Republican long enough for this:

Hopefully next time around, the RNC will vet their deputy finance chair a little bit better.

