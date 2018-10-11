It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Michael Cohen … Good thing Axios’ Jonathan Swan is still keeping an eye on him. Otherwise we might never have known about this:
Scoop: Michael Cohen is now a registered Democrat https://t.co/dqItmeUbfF
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 11, 2018
He’s what?
Swan reports:
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney who until June served as the Republican Party’s deputy finance chair, today changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat, according to a knowledgeable source.
Between the lines: Cohen went online around noon to the Albany-based New York State board of elections to make the change, according to the source. The move fits a pattern of Cohen publicly breaking from the man for whom he once said he’d take “a bullet.”
What a scoop! Or … not.
Does this really rise to the level of "scoop"? https://t.co/tlGQiEzyQe
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 11, 2018
In retrospect, definitely not. Should’ve titled it “entirely predictable tidbit” https://t.co/2VDWTCTvIQ
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 11, 2018
Yeah, you probably should have.
Pretty sure he was a lifelong Democrat before 2015. https://t.co/CPiDkAjmf4
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 11, 2018
He always was? https://t.co/jYZTz8ZkSH
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2018
Cohen’s flirtation with the Republican Party was pretty much a blink-and-you’d-miss-it kind of thing.
— BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2018
Oh well. At least he was a Republican long enough for this:
Lol just a few months ago Cohen was deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee. https://t.co/Bp7IJexNvi
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) October 11, 2018
Cohen has always been a Democrat and a Democratic donor. His switch was made for Trump….funny thing is until recently he was the Deputy Finance Chairman of the @GOP! https://t.co/flJhaEMKj8
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2018
Hopefully next time around, the RNC will vet their deputy finance chair a little bit better.