We’re not sure when Donna Brazile became the spokeswoman for the black community, but she seems to be under the impression that that’s what she is now.

Here’s her take on Kanye West’s meeting today with Donald Trump:

#KanyeWest has set us back 155 years. Wish #SojournerTruth could have met him outside the White House and #FrederickDouglas inside the Oval Office.@BarackObama never would have become President with this crap. But, let’s meet #Kayne on #ElectionDay by voting for Democrats. https://t.co/nmapsl7pK3 — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 11, 2018

FFS, Donna.

How does ONE MAN set you back 155 years? — Seeking Reality (@feddoc_review) October 11, 2018

what did he do?

And, was it better or worse than subverting our democracy by slipping a candidate debate questions? — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) October 11, 2018

Good thing no one is being over-dramatic about Kanye's visit to the White Hou- https://t.co/qnKYNkAcRl — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 11, 2018

Bwhahahah – I've been waiting for it. https://t.co/82ounGE2AN — Kimberly Haney (@kimberlyhaney) October 11, 2018

We were all waiting for this. That doesn’t make it any less ridiculous.

This is repulsive. So an extraordinarily successful black man visiting the White House to talk about his opinions on politics somehow returns black people to slavery? Explain that one. https://t.co/4ytYMl22HT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 11, 2018

Who made you the spokesperson for all blacks. I sure don’t see you on my passport or my birth certificate. You didn’t swear me in the Army. You weren’t any of my teachers, mentors, nor did you baptized me. You did cheat&sneak answers to a white lady who represents the elite white — DuaneGaylord (@Kaialoha) October 11, 2018

Just stop, Kanye like anyone else on America has his or her right to support anyone they choose to. We aren't a collective of sheep. — Fearless (@fearlessrepub) October 11, 2018