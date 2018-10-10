Alec Baldwin’s got a pretty good gig for himself, portraying Donald Trump on SNL. A lot of people think he’s just great at it. Especially — according to Baldwin — black people.

Yes, really:

.@AlecBaldwin: "Ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it's because they're most afraid of Trump" https://t.co/vEU8y3L4dB pic.twitter.com/zdw0W28IHX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

As we leave Ray’s on an overcast mid-September afternoon, a young man hollers, “Duuuude, you do that Donald Trump thing real good. Real good.” The man introduces himself as Tyrone, and though he’s waving and pointing and causing something of a scene, the often-irritable Baldwin doesn’t mind a bit. In fact, he calls Tyrone over and the two begin cracking each other up. It’s hard to tell who’s enjoying the other more. Ever since he unveiled his take on Trump ahead of the 2016 election, Baldwin gets this kind of response “incessantly,” he says. It’s more than just people’s excitement at encountering a celebrity — like Tyrone, they want to express genuine gratitude. “And it’s wild because it’s just this dopey thing I do that took off,” he says, as he momentarily morphs into character: left eye up, right eye down, lips puckered out as far forward as his neck will allow. … As we load into the back seat of his SUV, Baldwin’s still buzzing from his exchange with Tyrone. “I don’t know how to say this and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but” — and here it comes — “ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.'”

Wow.

It doesn’t sound any better the second time you read it. Or the third. Or ever.

legit thought that quote was from trump at first — Danielle Sparks (@dannysparky) October 10, 2018

Same! — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) October 10, 2018

Maybe he’s so good at portraying Donald Trump because he is Donald Trump. Open mouth, remove filter, insert foot. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Is he still in character? — SauceUrFace (@CocoaYummykins) October 10, 2018

Baldwin really getting into character https://t.co/y8jb2qdXFM — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 10, 2018

The perils of method acting. — ceekayem (@ceekayem0) October 10, 2018

Seriously, though. Is there a shred of doubt that if Donald Trump had said what Alec Baldwin said, polite society would be calling for his head on a pike?

Words mean things. Definitely don’t like how he worded this. — Waldo (@dpicting) October 10, 2018

Those are certainly words there, sport. Alec, baby, why don't come into my office for a moment, so we can talk out this exhaustion and frustration with a socio-economic landscape built on our backs and against our interests that somehow comes off as "fear" to you pic.twitter.com/VE0FOwn5fH — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) October 10, 2018

If Baldwin’s smart — and that’s a big “if” because he’s clearly not — he’ll pack a big bag for this next apology tour.