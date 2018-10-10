As Twitchy told you, former AG — and possible future Democratic presidential candidate — Eric Holder unveiled his preferred motto for today’s Democratic Party: “When they go low, we kick them.”

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner has some thoughts on that:

Just before I voted to confirm Justice Kavanaugh, my wife received a text message of a graphic beheading. We now have public officials saying you should be uncivil to each other – a call for incivility. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 10, 2018

You have other party leaders saying Michelle Obama was wrong when she said "when they go low we go high." But rather when they go low "we kick them." This is not who we are. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 10, 2018

We have our political disagreements and we should cherish the rights to express our disagreements. But when it comes to calls for violence and attempted murder and assassinations this country has gone too far and it’s time we step back from that brink. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 10, 2018

My colleague @SenBennetCO and I were sent here to work together. We have our disagreements but we have always fought for the best for our state and I hope that every colleague of mine in Congress will do the same. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 10, 2018

And right on cue, as it to prove Gardner’s point, lefties are letting their thug flags fly.

You should have listened to your voters. You have no proof anyone on the left has adopted the social media hatred of the righ. I’m sure someone sent something, but your wife must be confused. — Jay Peterson (@Jpete008) October 10, 2018

Maybe try reading some of the responses Senator Gardner is getting. https://t.co/oQjEtPOkfn https://t.co/ZAg1z0Rouc — RBe (@RBPundit) October 10, 2018

Here’s a taste:

Show us the tweets you sent to condemn the death threats against Dr. Ford. Show us the call for peace you issued in the wake of Charlottesville. Or do you let fire spread, laughing & only cry for help once it reaches your house? — Miss Alissa (@themstems) October 10, 2018

I have a little hint for you—when all is said and done, and they investigate the source of the fire, they’re gonna find out YOU & your buddies started it. Maybe instead of pointing fingers, you should grab some water.

Here’s how: — Miss Alissa (@themstems) October 10, 2018

What's being claimed here is that we should be civil when our environment is being pummeled, our public lands are being sold off, our waters are being polluted, our unions are being depleted and our privacy is being sold to the highest bidder. Civility is a two way street. — christopher 'i want to suck your blood' wilkins🌹 (@makeyourselfnew) October 10, 2018

Dude. Your party is the one with literal Nazis. You foster this climate when you refuse to acknowledge this fact that's right in front of everyone and when you refuse to issue these statements towards your own people. https://t.co/ClZWSt8I5L — Brad Kloewer (@SolusBrex) October 10, 2018

Says a GOP Senator whose boss is rude, mean spirited, ugly everyday. I think you protest to the wrong people @SenCoryGardner. You should be a man and call out your leader if you truly believe what you said and didn’t say it just for political reasons. — Mar (@VicarsMary) October 10, 2018

Yeah you're fortunate because your party was never civil to begin with so you don't have to signal for it. #EndTheGOP — Ian Bowen (@idbowen85) October 10, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford is unable to return to her home because Republicans are still threatening her and her family. — Phlegm Greenwald 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) October 10, 2018

And Republican leadership categorically denounced the threats against Dr. Ford. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder are actively inciting violence against Republicans. But that’s OK or something.

Have you ever listened to a speech by your leader, @realDonaldTrump? Uncivil behavior bleeds down from the top. He is the source of the problem — Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) October 10, 2018

sorry. you're supporting the person who made things this way. you don't get to pretend this just started or that it was the Dems who threw the first stone. your hypocrisy is murdering our nation. so shut your hole while we fix it. — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) October 10, 2018

Apparently the fact that Cory Gardner bears the same (R) after his name that Donald Trump has is justification enough for the harassment and threats he’s faced from the Left.

Go low, lefties.

***

Related:

‘AntiFa Gam Gam’? Nothing to see here, just Hillary Clinton inciting violence against Republicans