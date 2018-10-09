If you’ve never heard of blue-checked “Lawyer. Writer. Organizer.” Aditi Juneja, we regret to inform you that you’ve been missing out on thoughtful takes like this:

Nikki Haley epitomizes the idea that “skin folk are not kin folk” for me. She does not represent WOC. She does not represent South Asians.

She does not represent me. She embarrasses me as one of the few prominent South Asian women in politics. — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley served as governor and then as U.N. Ambassador with honor and integrity. But she’s a Republican and a conservative, so none of that matters.

I said this in 2016. https://t.co/QpFkrS3UY7 — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

I said it earlier this year in 2018. https://t.co/Mvto4rSleL — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

So she’s been a racist for a while, then.

People seem to think that if you care about representation, you care about it at the expense of everything else. That is not true. If someone perpetuates patriarchy and white supremacy and is a WOC, they don’t help justice and equity. They don’t bring a perspective to the table — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

She’s entitled to her views, but the challenge with having so few people who look like you in the public eye is that people assume they represent everyone who looks like them. — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

“She’s entitled to her views.” Wow. How magnanimous of you, Aditi.

Fascinating. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) October 9, 2018

“Anti-racism” is actually pretty damn racist.

No single person can possibly represent "women of color" or "South Asians", who obviously don't all think alike. The suggestion they do, or should, is racist. — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) October 9, 2018

Tell me more about how having different opinions means a WoC isnt really a WoC. pic.twitter.com/H8h2X4oxGq — Noah (@reeb1011) October 9, 2018

Curious as to who made you the spokeswoman for all "WOC" and "South Asians." https://t.co/KImCObcMZV — RBe (@RBPundit) October 9, 2018

Unlike U.N. Ambassador, that was a self-appointed position.

Same. I have disowned her as a fellow Punjabi. — Sab Z (@Sabziz) October 9, 2018

She can’t come to my langar — Aditiville Horror Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 9, 2018

What a shame.

If Nikki Haley had any idea who you were, I'm sure the feeling would be mutual. https://t.co/Y1Vy0ZTHcn — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

No doubt.