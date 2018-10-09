If you’ve never heard of blue-checked “Lawyer. Writer. Organizer.” Aditi Juneja, we regret to inform you that you’ve been missing out on thoughtful takes like this:

Nikki Haley served as governor and then as U.N. Ambassador with honor and integrity. But she’s a Republican and a conservative, so none of that matters.

So she’s been a racist for a while, then.

“She’s entitled to her views.” Wow. How magnanimous of you, Aditi.

“Anti-racism” is actually pretty damn racist.

Unlike U.N. Ambassador, that was a self-appointed position.

What a shame.

No doubt.

