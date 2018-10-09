Does CNN have a decent vision plan? Because now would be a good time for White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to get her eyes checked. She seems to be confusing apples with bananas:

Is she lying? Or just ignorant? In either case, what she’s practicing definitely isn’t journalism. At least not as it was intended to be.

Trending

Words are supposed to matter, anyway. Especially to journalists.

Exit reminder:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughClarence Thomasfake newsKaitlan Collinssexual assaultsexual harassment