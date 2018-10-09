Does CNN have a decent vision plan? Because now would be a good time for White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to get her eyes checked. She seems to be confusing apples with bananas:

Incredible. Kaitlin Collins of @CNN reports that Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault. No producer catches it, nor any colleagues. No correction. @brianstelter ? I’m not even suggesting maliciousness but where is everyone? pic.twitter.com/yT8QKtdr0Z — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) October 9, 2018

CNN reporter falsely claims that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual *assault* during his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/aaco1au4GY — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 9, 2018

Is she lying? Or just ignorant? In either case, what she’s practicing definitely isn’t journalism. At least not as it was intended to be.

.@kaitlancollins really needs to get her history straight. Clarence Thomas was accused of lewd talk and pressuring Anita Hill to date him. That's different than "assault." Words matter. https://t.co/tkjzdw20ER #TTT — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 9, 2018

Words are supposed to matter, anyway. Especially to journalists.

Well, it sounds a lot worse so that's what they are going to go with. — Maureen Wilson (@TWINSMIA) October 9, 2018

these clowns on @CNN not even trying anymore — Dividend Master (@DividendMaster) October 9, 2018

Reporting facts no longer matter. It astounds me how so many don't follow journalistic standards at all. Its all biased activism for the dem narrative. — KimE (@HarborDawg3) October 9, 2018

Exit reminder:

This would be the Kaitlan Collins everyone rushed to defend and give benefit of the doubt when her own troublesome past statements arose https://t.co/HKXiWAHVnq — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) October 9, 2018

