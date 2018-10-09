Remember Emma González? It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Parkland junior gun control activist, but evidently her 15 minutes aren’t quite up yet:

Sigh.

OK, so, first of all:

The only thing she has to worry about is people getting tired of her self-important drivel.

The only real danger Emma González is facing is being crushed under the weight of her massive ego. She’s got it pretty good compared to a lot of other people.

Reminder for Emma:

But if she’s really concerned for her safety:

