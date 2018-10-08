Remember that time Jim Acosta said, “We are real news, Mr. President”? That was pretty funny. It was also a bald-faced lie.

Trump on Kavanaugh battle: "It was a disgraceful situation brought about by people who are evil." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2018

Ten points if you can guess how Jim Acosta is spinning Donald Trump’s remarks on the Brett Kavanaugh circus:

Is the president saying Christine Blasey Ford is "evil?" https://t.co/ARExTimQym — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2018

Neat trick, framing it like a question when the statement you’re making couldn’t be more obvious.

No, just you. — Tone Loc (@ToneLocNV) October 8, 2018

You're reaching Jim. C'mon! — Carol Gonzalez (@CarolGonzalez40) October 8, 2018

What are "Questions that Jim Acosta didn't ask about Cory Bookers comment," Alex? https://t.co/sDvfpBst06 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 8, 2018

Yeah, well, for the billionth time, reporters don’t root for a side. Period.

I'd tell Jim to stop playing dumb, but he's not playing. He really is this dumb. https://t.co/sDvfpBst06 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 8, 2018

He really is.

