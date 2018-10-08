Remember that time Jim Acosta said, “We are real news, Mr. President”? That was pretty funny. It was also a bald-faced lie.

Ten points if you can guess how Jim Acosta is spinning Donald Trump’s remarks on the Brett Kavanaugh circus:

Neat trick, framing it like a question when the statement you’re making couldn’t be more obvious.

Yeah, well, for the billionth time, reporters don’t root for a side. Period.

He really is.

