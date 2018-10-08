As Twitchy told you, Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke may have just cemented his loss to Ted Cruz with this horrifying “dab”:

Seriously, we may have just died of secondhand embarrassment.

But believe it or not, Beto’s dab is even more awful than we first thought:

Dude.

Trending

Isn’t it obvious?

If drunkenly attempting to flee the scene of an accident he caused wasn’t enough to derail his campaign, this should definitely do the trick.

Without a doubt.

***

