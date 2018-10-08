As Twitchy told you, Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke may have just cemented his loss to Ted Cruz with this horrifying “dab”:

.@BetoORourke just single handedly killed the Dab pic.twitter.com/xLnHQd4Hml — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) October 8, 2018

Seriously, we may have just died of secondhand embarrassment.

But believe it or not, Beto’s dab is even more awful than we first thought:

OMG Did y'all catch it???? Beto secretly uses the WHITE POWER symbol! This is an outrage pic.twitter.com/ocAvWsSTvF — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 8, 2018

Dude.

What does it mean? — Dan (@danichese) October 8, 2018

Isn’t it obvious?

Racist!!!!!!!!!!!!! — W Majors (@MajorsWalther) October 8, 2018

The jig is up! — Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) October 8, 2018

He needs to withdraw immediately — Tim Henry (@melaexec) October 8, 2018

If drunkenly attempting to flee the scene of an accident he caused wasn’t enough to derail his campaign, this should definitely do the trick.

imagine being that dumb that you would actually believe and/or promote that claim like they did to Zina Bash — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 8, 2018

The saddest part of this joke is that if Beto were a conservative someone would take it seriously and it would be on the news in a few hours. — JackoFlorist (@horseflorist) October 8, 2018

Without a doubt.

