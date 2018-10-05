We can only imagine how violent the Nation’s “engagement editor” Annie Shields’ anti-Jeff-Flake fantasy is now that Flake has voted to move forward with Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Check out what she tweeted yesterday:

“Maybe they would act right.”

Those are some impressive ratios.

Trending

Probably.

Not just insane; she’s also dangerous.

This has to stop.

***

Related:

‘Good job, Jeff’: Jeff Flake’s Kavanaugh tapdance seems to be paying off well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Annie ShieldsDemocratic SocialistsDemocratic Socialists of AmericaharassmentJeff FlakeprotestprotestersThe Nation