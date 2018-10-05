We can only imagine how violent the Nation’s “engagement editor” Annie Shields’ anti-Jeff-Flake fantasy is now that Flake has voted to move forward with Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Check out what she tweeted yesterday:

I am starting a National @DemSocialists working group to follow Jeff Flake around to every restaurant, cafe, store, etc he goes to for the rest of his life and yell at him. https://t.co/8ry6Tj7VUA — Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) October 4, 2018

If they knew they would get yelled at for the rest of their lives maybe they would act right — Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) October 4, 2018

“Maybe they would act right.”

Those are some impressive ratios.

Of course the left would do this. https://t.co/fLfHmE4Sjn — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 5, 2018

“I am starting a National conservative working group to follow (female politician) around to every restaurant, cafe, store, etc she goes to for the rest of his life and yell at her.” If anybody actually tweeted something out like this, they would be rightfully condemned. https://t.co/y82fLDqiZg — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 5, 2018

Know what's the worst thing about the guy you fantasizing about harassing because he disagrees with you? He's intolerant. https://t.co/5Hg1ogsNab — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 5, 2018

You'd think @thenation would be ashamed, but this probably means a promotion. https://t.co/UUv3yVC9Up — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 5, 2018

Probably.

You do that, you crazy bitch. — DC (@DRCallista) October 5, 2018

You just gave him the evidence he needs against yourself once he sues for harassment and stalking. pic.twitter.com/9iuTaAyP9L — J. Wayne (@JustinWayne1207) October 5, 2018

Restraining orders were made for this kind of threat. — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) October 5, 2018

Hope he gets a restraining order against you as soon as possible. Also, you need help. https://t.co/3vBhwGr5IO — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 5, 2018

So you resort to bullying and harassment to get your point across? What's wrong with you? Please get professional help! cc @thenation — Jana Lein (@Jana_Leiiin) October 5, 2018

You are an insane person https://t.co/oBTXrbYvLm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 5, 2018

Not just insane; she’s also dangerous.

.@jack Per the Twitter standards will you ban Annie Shields for using the Twitter platform for targeted harassment? https://t.co/WeeGAIACRc — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 5, 2018

This is going to get people hurt. Insanely irresponsible. https://t.co/js0x7IPjTj — Tyler Grant (@The_Tyler_Grant) October 5, 2018

This has to stop.

Today, @LisaMurkowski emboldened this kind of harassment of politicians. Tomorrow, she can say no to this by voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/E6nmvHLhDH — RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2018

***

