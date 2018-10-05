We weren’t sold on the baseball tickets crap. We weren’t sold on the gang rape crap.
But dammit, Sarah Silverman’s case against Brett Kavanaugh might just change our minds:
Kavanaugh believes corporations should be allowed to charge you for access to the internet.⬇️ https://t.co/3ULp2wlW9Z
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 5, 2018
Can you imagine? Being charged for internet use? Someone stop the madness!
Wow. That's totally insane. https://t.co/sFRUncGQh2
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 5, 2018
We can’t believe it.
🤔
You think Net Neutrality means the corporations can't charge you for internet access? https://t.co/06UHZ5bEPQ
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2018
Corporations do charge you for access to the internet. It’s called an internet provider.
— Megan Cullip (@megancullip) October 5, 2018
Uh, yeah. They already do.
— Chibi Thomas Jefferson (@PixyMisa) October 5, 2018
They….do now.
— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) October 5, 2018
Um, I pay for my Internet. Don't you?
— Sometimes Softly (@SometimesSoftly) October 5, 2018
To be fair, she’s rich. She can probably afford an accountant who can take care of stuff like that. Too bad money can’t buy you brains.
#DERP pic.twitter.com/ufurtdFqLn
— Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) October 5, 2018