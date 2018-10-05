We weren’t sold on the baseball tickets crap. We weren’t sold on the gang rape crap.

But dammit, Sarah Silverman’s case against Brett Kavanaugh might just change our minds:

Kavanaugh believes corporations should be allowed to charge you for access to the internet.⬇️ https://t.co/3ULp2wlW9Z — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 5, 2018

Can you imagine? Being charged for internet use? Someone stop the madness!

We can’t believe it.

🤔 You think Net Neutrality means the corporations can't charge you for internet access? https://t.co/06UHZ5bEPQ — RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2018

Corporations do charge you for access to the internet. It’s called an internet provider. — Megan Cullip (@megancullip) October 5, 2018

Uh, yeah. They already do. — Chibi Thomas Jefferson (@PixyMisa) October 5, 2018

Um, I pay for my Internet. Don't you? — Sometimes Softly (@SometimesSoftly) October 5, 2018

To be fair, she’s rich. She can probably afford an accountant who can take care of stuff like that. Too bad money can’t buy you brains.