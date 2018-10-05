Michael Avenatti’s not taking today’s cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh well. In fact, he thinks it’s high time that Democrats start playing dirty:

What just transpired is the clearest example yet of why the old approach of the Dem party is not working. If we continue on this path, the values, principles and rights that matter most will be lost forever. We must fight fire with fire. And when they go low, we must hit harder! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

Democrats have been going low for ages. Their behavior with regard to Kavanaugh has been about as low as it gets. But that’s not basta for Michael Avenatti. He needs more.

And let us remember that we are in this position because we did not go to the mat and do everything we could possibly do to save the Garland nomination. We were out maneuvered and out fought. And now this. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

You “were out-maneuvered and out fought” because Harry Reid and his fellow Democrats went low and gave the GOP the power to stop Merrick Garland’s confirmation. Take it up with them, champ. We can only hope they chew you up and spit you out, too.

Dems really would be well advised to make Biden get in the race just to do a kamikaze on this one, if they need it. https://t.co/HGUkL7eTqN — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 5, 2018

We’re not convinced they’re smart enough. But hopefully the GOP senators still on the fence about Kavanaugh are smart enough to stand up to Avenatti’s brand of political activism.

Here's the kind of politics @lisamurkowski is voting for by voting no on Kavanaugh. She has one more change to say no to this kind of garbage politics. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote against mob rule. It's a vote against gutter politics. It's a vote for a good man. https://t.co/vXVENk2JPC — RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2018

