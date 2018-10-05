Michael Avenatti’s not taking today’s cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh well. In fact, he thinks it’s high time that Democrats start playing dirty:

Democrats have been going low for ages. Their behavior with regard to Kavanaugh has been about as low as it gets. But that’s not basta for Michael Avenatti. He needs more.

Trending

You “were out-maneuvered and out fought” because Harry Reid and his fellow Democrats went low and gave the GOP the power to stop Merrick Garland’s confirmation. Take it up with them, champ. We can only hope they chew you up and spit you out, too.

We’re not convinced they’re smart enough. But hopefully the GOP senators still on the fence about Kavanaugh are smart enough to stand up to Avenatti’s brand of political activism.

***

Related:

‘You need help’! The Nation editor threatens to sic Democratic Socialists on Jeff Flake ‘for the rest of his life’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughclotureMerrick GarlandMIchael Avenatti