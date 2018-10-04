How many busted narratives is this? We’ve lost count.

To all the people in our feed who have been positive that Kavanaugh lied about ‘Devil’s Triangle’ being a drinking game. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/fNUXOS6zPN

Yeah, about that whole “Devil’s Triangle” thing:

Letters sent to and released by Senate Judiciary Committee insist “Devil’s Triangle” is a drinking game pic.twitter.com/FApKrLvojo

Welp.

Chaser: Bernard McCarthy’s new letter to the Judiciary Committee explaining that the “Devil’s Triangle” was…a drinking game. pic.twitter.com/GIwewEXczI

Another bs “lie” goes down in flames. https://t.co/QybiRZaUYL

Weird. I was assured by the media experts who searched the Internet and urban dictionary that Kavanaugh lied and it was disqualifying. https://t.co/Haa1pzEfgx

Guess they were wrong. It was just an honest mistake, we’re sure.

LOL

Witnesses came forward saying that “Devil’s Triangle” was in fact a drinking game after all.

That makes this roughly 0/1000 on the perjury accusations.

But hey guys, to quote Judge Kavanaugh: “You’ve tried hard. You’ve given it your all. No one can question your efforts.” pic.twitter.com/zVc0MoeTKa

— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 4, 2018