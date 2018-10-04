Senate Democrats are gonna Thelma-and-Louise this Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. They’re going down swinging.

Tammy Duckworth, you’re up:

This woman is a United States Senator. This woman helps to make laws that will affect your life. Let that sink in.

Will Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer run a New Yorker piece about how Duckworth’s feeling like Brett Kavanaugh has a habit of appearing to lie is proof of guilt?

True story.

