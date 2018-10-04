Senate Democrats are gonna Thelma-and-Louise this Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. They’re going down swinging.
Tammy Duckworth, you’re up:
.@SenDuckworth: Judge Kavanaugh has a habit of appearing to lie under oath
This woman is a United States Senator. This woman helps to make laws that will affect your life. Let that sink in.
“Appearing to”?
Not lying. But “appearing to lie.” Verbal gymnastics…..
‘Appearing to lie’
And the senate dems go out of their way to smear and lie about a person…. no appearing, it’s what you all did https://t.co/GoO3kyGZPl
Will Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer run a New Yorker piece about how Duckworth’s feeling like Brett Kavanaugh has a habit of appearing to lie is proof of guilt?
If "appearing to lie" was disqualifying someone from a position in government, @SenateDems would all be baristas and sociology professors.
True story.
This is absurd #ConfirmKavenaughNow
