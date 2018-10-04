Senate Democrats are gonna Thelma-and-Louise this Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. They’re going down swinging.

Tammy Duckworth, you’re up:

.@SenDuckworth: Judge Kavanaugh has a habit of appearing to lie under oath pic.twitter.com/4D7f7w65j7 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 4, 2018

This woman is a United States Senator. This woman helps to make laws that will affect your life. Let that sink in.

Not lying. But “appearing to lie.” Verbal gymnastics….. — Jason (@UCCowboy) October 4, 2018

‘Appearing to lie’ And the senate dems go out of their way to smear and lie about a person…. no appearing, it’s what you all did https://t.co/GoO3kyGZPl — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 4, 2018

Will Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer run a New Yorker piece about how Duckworth’s feeling like Brett Kavanaugh has a habit of appearing to lie is proof of guilt?

If "appearing to lie" was disqualifying someone from a position in government, @SenateDems would all be baristas and sociology professors. https://t.co/lYcEofJ0yv — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 4, 2018

True story.