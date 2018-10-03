So we’re really doing this.

That was then:

And this is now:

Politico’s Andrew Restuccia writes:

President Donald Trump, a teetotaler who says he’s never even had a beer, finds himself in the awkward position of fiercely defending a Supreme Court nominee under harsh scrutiny for his past heavy drinking.

The more Trump embraces his embattled nominee and publicly comments on accounts that Brett Kavanaugh drank to excess, the starker the contrast becomes — shedding light on what Trump on Monday called “one of my only good traits.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump denied that he was bothered by reports of Kavanaugh’s past drinking habits, which several former classmates have described as excessive.

“I remember my college days; everybody was drinking. It was, like, normal,” Trump said. “I was abnormal. … So I don’t see anything wrong.”

Where’s the big story here?

For the life of us, we just can’t understand why the media’s reputation is in the sh*tter.

There’s nothing to get. Because this article is completely asinine.

It makes sense if you think about it in context. The context being that our media is, by and large, a joke.

