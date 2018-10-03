So we’re really doing this.

Kavanaugh said when he was in high school, he never drank so much beer “to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone” https://t.co/AawuBLQPyF — POLITICO (@politico) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh said he sometimes drank beer with his friends. “But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone”https://t.co/AawuBLQPyF pic.twitter.com/6eDLMFpOWQ — POLITICO (@politico) September 27, 2018

Donald Trump defended his Supreme Court nominee’s drinking habits, and said that he didn’t believe Brett Kavanaugh lied or mischaracterized his drinking during his confirmation hearinghttps://t.co/OaxrLjeO63 — POLITICO (@politico) October 1, 2018

And this is now:

A president who says he's never had a drink finds himself consumed by a political uproar over alcohol https://t.co/z8bHHaQrBG — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2018

Trump said he’s never even had a beer, but he finds himself in the awkward position of defending a Supreme Court nominee under scrutiny for his past heavy drinking https://t.co/HVpX6Iuz3j — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2018

Politico’s Andrew Restuccia writes:

President Donald Trump, a teetotaler who says he’s never even had a beer, finds himself in the awkward position of fiercely defending a Supreme Court nominee under harsh scrutiny for his past heavy drinking. The more Trump embraces his embattled nominee and publicly comments on accounts that Brett Kavanaugh drank to excess, the starker the contrast becomes — shedding light on what Trump on Monday called “one of my only good traits.” Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump denied that he was bothered by reports of Kavanaugh’s past drinking habits, which several former classmates have described as excessive. “I remember my college days; everybody was drinking. It was, like, normal,” Trump said. “I was abnormal. … So I don’t see anything wrong.”

Where’s the big story here?

This is so stupid, even for Politico. — Crazy Otto, Not Punchy (@CrazyOtto78) October 3, 2018

From Politico. Now Trump is being called out for being a weirdo who never drinks. This is so freaking transparent. pic.twitter.com/1sicCWGtNG — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) October 3, 2018

For the life of us, we just can’t understand why the media’s reputation is in the sh*tter.

I don't understand the phrasing of this tweet….so it would be less awkward if Trump did drink? i don't get it https://t.co/gjStUhVt6s — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 3, 2018

There’s nothing to get. Because this article is completely asinine.

Are we or are we not allowed to drink? I can’t really tell anymore. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) October 3, 2018

We hate Kavanaugh for drinking.

We hate Trump for not drinking.

Same. People. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) October 3, 2018

Come on – I’m nowhere near a DT voter but there is nothing abnormal about someone not drinking, particularly if they have rough family reason. Biden’s full teetotaling is for a very similar reason, as were Clinton & Reagan’s exceedingly limited alcohol use (like toasts.) — The Hawk (@TheHawkOnline) October 3, 2018

Why is that awkward? — Trixidia (@trixidia) October 3, 2018

People are allowed to drink.

People are allowed to not drink.

It’s still a free county.

There’s nothing “awkward” about it. https://t.co/Ge0L0pSKlM — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2018

How is that awkward? what are you talking about? — . (@btcbrah) October 3, 2018

What? What a stupid article, doesn’t make sense — MaryHarper (@marymel396) October 3, 2018

It makes sense if you think about it in context. The context being that our media is, by and large, a joke.