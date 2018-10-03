Chelsea Clinton may oppose Brett Kavanaugh on highly stupid grounds, but credit where it’s due: She’s also calling out the rotten depths to which some Kavanaugh opponents have sunk.

Please leave Judge Kavanaugh’s daughters alone. They do not belong in your cartoons, “jokes”, or skits. If you can’t make your point about Judge Kavanaugh, whatever it may be, without bullying his kids, it’s not worth making. https://t.co/ABp0JolqbN — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 3, 2018

She’s absolutely right. And good on her for saying it.

I'm with you on this one. The kids are off limits. — Jatika Manigault (@JatikaSpeaks) October 3, 2018

I so agree Ms. Clinton. this is sickening. — Tiffany lanette (@tiffany_lanette) October 3, 2018

Amen! We must stand up to wrongs on both sides. Accountability, shame, and justice go hand in hand. Accountability starts with us. Don't move along. To joke about his children is out of bounds, wrong and shameful. — Connie P (@Conniepae) October 3, 2018

Thanks Chelsea

I don't agree with you politically, but could not agree more about this. — America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) October 3, 2018

Chelsea, I remember how you stuck up for Barron Trump and the Obama girls, when people were making jokes about them. Thank you for being genuinely consistent on the topic of not using political children as comment fodder. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 3, 2018

Of course, some Kavanaugh opponents still don’t get it.

Remember, it was Judge Kavanaugh interjected them into the storyline. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) October 3, 2018

Kavanaugh is the one who used his kids as political props, and it is his comments that are being mocked. — offbrandsodafam (@jwebbwarren) October 3, 2018

To be fair, Kavanaugh brought his daughter into his defense at first, trying to sell his image via his daughters actions, so there's an exception to the rule. — Kev A (@Koskosine) October 3, 2018

Normally I would agree but in this instance it’s referring to him bringing his kids into the picture. — Cheryl (@CherylLaRoche1) October 3, 2018

It’s hardly bullying when her own father used her in his testimony.. — Natasha Vo (@tashvo) October 3, 2018

I understand where you come from, and you have my full respect! Hard times. But – he brought them in to this, not the press. He is the one to blame. — Oline (@Olinedrm) October 3, 2018

I agree that attacking the children is a bridge to far; however, I blame Kavanaugh as he used his own daughter’s “prayers” to defend his character. Kavanaugh put his own daughter in the spotlight. — Lauralie (@lauraliejane) October 3, 2018

Is the cartoon really bullying Kav's daughter? It looks like Kav is clearly the intended target of the message, not the child. If anything, it shows the child with a mature awareness. — Jebus (@the_real_Lord) October 3, 2018

He started it… making his daughter out to b poor lil tiny tim…. — AKM (@AnnaknikkiMicou) October 3, 2018

Kavanaugh used his daughter’s kindness and prayers for “the woman” to portray himself as a man with an upstanding family. He is the one who brought his daughter into this. How sad. — Maren Williams (@marenawill11) October 3, 2018

Totally unfair! Kavanaugh told a story in the hearing and that is fair game. The cartoon did not target the child it targeted the story and the man. I understand as the daughter of Hillary and Bill you're a little sensitive about this subject. But this did not target a child. — Michael Gordon (@MichaelWmGordon) October 3, 2018

I agree but it should be noted that Dr Ford was 15 when she was sexually assaulted. She also wanted to be left alone. — Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) October 3, 2018

HE used his daughter to evoke empathy. HE brought it upon his family. Solution? He needs to withdraw his nomination and try to privately repair the damage HE has done to his family! — Mike Kemp (@MikeKemp15) October 3, 2018

He USED his daughters and her friends to pat himself on the back. And he’d no doubt endorse seizing children from their parents and them putting in cage – so no he does not deserve a pass on critical opinions j — chi (@chiggy515) October 3, 2018

They just. Don’t. Get it.