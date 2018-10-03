Chelsea Clinton may oppose Brett Kavanaugh on highly stupid grounds, but credit where it’s due: She’s also calling out the rotten depths to which some Kavanaugh opponents have sunk.

She’s absolutely right. And good on her for saying it.

Of course, some Kavanaugh opponents still don’t get it.

They just. Don’t. Get it.

