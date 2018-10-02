As Twitchy told you earlier, a six-year-old tweet from Alyssa Milano proclaiming her “crazy amounts of love” for Bill Clinton recently resurfaced:

#MeToo cheerleader and Brett Kavanaugh opponent Milano was rightly called out for her staggering hypocrisy. But none of that criticism will sting quite so intensely as this rebuke from Juanita Broaddrick:

That’s gonna leave a mark. As well it should.

Alyssa, on the other hand …

