Andrea Mitchell is a Hack, Exhibit 1797986:

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asks if parameters of FBI investigation should include whether Kavanaugh “was rude” to senators https://t.co/cQXW0RBuP6 pic.twitter.com/wf8kq4bAQQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2018

She’s serious, you guys.

To think: This woman gets paid for her smart takes on current events.

Federal law prohibits being a meanie to Senators. — Remember Scalia (@469Matt) October 2, 2018

Hey, don’t laugh. Remember: This is an actual thing Andrea Mitchell believes.