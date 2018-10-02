Last night, the New York Times breathlessly reported on a dark moment in Brett Kavanaugh’s past when he — gasp! — threw ice at a fellow bar patron. Presumably, the Times’ story was supposed to be a nail in Kavanaugh’s coffin. But if anything, it just makes Kavanaugh even more impressive:
Of course that evil genius Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at somebody. It’s the perfect crime — the weapon destroys itself.
— Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) October 2, 2018
It’s brilliant!
— Mark Ogner (@Oga23) October 2, 2018
— TheNostril (@TheNostril0499) October 2, 2018
😂😂 “Mission Impossible” theme plays in background.
— Brooke Knight (@BKnight561) October 2, 2018
Brett Kavanaugh thinks of everything!
The best take so far. https://t.co/W8J6WUjzp1
— Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2018