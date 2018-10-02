Last night, the New York Times breathlessly reported on a dark moment in Brett Kavanaugh’s past when he — gasp! — threw ice at a fellow bar patron. Presumably, the Times’ story was supposed to be a nail in Kavanaugh’s coffin. But if anything, it just makes Kavanaugh even more impressive:

It’s brilliant!

Brett Kavanaugh thinks of everything!

