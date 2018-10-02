Having trouble keeping up with the growing list of B.S.-laden media hit jobs on Brett Kavanaugh? That’s certainly understandable. There’s quite a bit of muck to wade through.

Fortunately, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah has put together a handy starter guide for you. Read it and weep for the state of our media:

(1/10) Given the avalanche of biased, unfair and downright false reports, I want to share some of the top media smears against Judge Kavanaugh: — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(2/10) In a “fact check,” NYT claims Judge Kavanaugh “said he did not drink to excess,” then fact checked supposed claim. But under oath, he said “Sometimes, I had too many beers.” https://t.co/OZrF6sBqab WAPO has engaged in the same sleight of hand. https://t.co/9KA3vY7h6s — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(3/10) I don’t know if NYT or WAPO don’t understand the definition of the word they used, but according to the dictionary, “excess” is defined as “an immoderate or abnormal amount, number, extent, or degree too much or too many” https://t.co/iVdjyUyhwY — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(4/10) The New York Times has hyped a 33-year old scrape at a bar in which Judge Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice and not arrested or charged with anything. Why does this matter? — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(5/10) The reporter writing the story went on record trashing Judge Kavanaugh on purely ideological grounds the night he was nominated, previewing her bias. This is supposed to be a straight news reporter! https://t.co/wEfygjq9B4 — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(6/10) NBC News ran specious “report” about anonymous person claiming Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted his girlfriend. His girlfriend in 1998, sitting Judge Dabney Freidrich, went public 5 days ago to refute the claim, calling it “offensive & absurd” https://t.co/ZdoYUJrdGY — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(7/10) NBC has yet to update its “report” after Judge Freidrich’s comments: https://t.co/EU4CaIdPxx — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(8/10) NBC News also ran an unverified FB post from a Dr. Ford classmate claiming knowledge in school in the early 1980s of the alleged assault. Before NBC’s story posted, the woman had deleted her post, acknowledged no firsthand knowledge and shunned the press. — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(9/10) In addition, Dr. Ford had already told WAPO she had never detailed the incident to anyone at the time, and later testified that she told no one. But the story, which was appropriately referred to as a “trash article,” remains on NBC’s website: https://t.co/GpPPrMgTvq — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

(10/10) There have been MANY MANY more, as this is just the tip of the iceberg, but the media induced smear campaign has lost all semblance of objectivity. — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 2, 2018

We haven’t seen the last of the media’s anti-Kavanaugh mudslinging. Not by a long shot.