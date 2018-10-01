Remind us again why our media deserve any respect? Because the Washington Post’s senior political reporter Aaron Blake isn’t making a very compelling case with this take on Lindsey Graham calling Democrats out for their Brett Kavanaugh B.S.:

Were Merrick Garland dead, he would be setting a modern record for grave-spinning https://t.co/DnflDqJHh1 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 1, 2018

Don’t sell yourself short, Aaron. You and your pals have parlayed spinning into a successful media career.

For the billionth time https://t.co/n7CBFp050D — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 1, 2018

… Reporters don’t root for a side. Period.

I pity those who think that "Merrick Garland" is a valid argument and not merely a question in Trivial Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/qXHHHgy051 — Mike a.k.a. Proof (@ProofBlog) October 1, 2018

Look, Merrick Garland didn’t pass his job interview. — Wokie Avenatti (@notwokieleaks) October 1, 2018

The best thing about you journalists being so petty over Merrick Garland, is we get to watch you bitch about Brett being confirmed… right here on twitter — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 1, 2018

The press kinda gives away the game by constantly pointing out how bitter they are about this…. https://t.co/gzsFFLhPf2 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 1, 2018

They’re so transparent.

Aaron are you really not able to tell the difference in these 2 political tactics???🙄 — ❌Stacie R (@stacie_bm) October 1, 2018

Either that, or he’s just dishonest. Or, he’s both. That seems like the most likely scenario.

Refusing to vote on some =/= accusing someone of being a gang raping drunk. Yet these reporters still wonder why so many people think they suck. https://t.co/wLSb3alipR — Brodigan Strong Style (@brodigan) October 1, 2018

Were Merrick Garland savaged with a smear campaign by RNC MAGA Lawyers and GOP Senate offices, then yes, he could grave-spin all he wanted. Try harder, hack. https://t.co/eBPpfSapVU — Meech (@michi83) October 1, 2018

Miguel Estrada's wife is dead. Arguably as a result of stress resulting from his nomination battle. In which he was filibustered. Because he's Hispanic. But you keep talking about Merrick Garland. https://t.co/zsMY8DyB3C — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 1, 2018

Stop comparing this to Garland. It's not even close. The man and his family have received death threats. He's been falsely accused of being a rapist, an organizer of rape parties, and a potential pedophile by a major news outlet. Garland didn't get a vote. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 1, 2018

If your answer to the political smear job that Judge Kavanaugh has endured is "but Merrick Garland!" then you have exposed yourself as literally being either too stupid to know what's going on or too partisan to be taken seriously. — Meech (@michi83) October 1, 2018

