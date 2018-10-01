If nothing else, the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation circus has shown an even brighter, more blinding spotlight on the depths to which our media has sunk.

This afternoon, Mitch McConnell addressed the Senate floor, and CNN’s Brooke Baldwin couldn’t even:

Poor @BrookeBCNN is upset that McConnell… Is getting political. ROFL. That is what @cnn did all week. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2018

Here is the clip. Listen to the disdain @BrookeBCNN has for @McConnellPress "political" speech. @CNN has done nothing but be the comms dept for the Dems the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/xW3HJSue6x — Jon Nicosia 🇺🇸 (@NewsPolitics) October 1, 2018

Given her visible disgust, you’d think McConnell had used the word “boobs” or something.

CNN just calling balls and strikes here, folks. Also McConnell called Ford's attorney's "politically connected"?! *faints* https://t.co/XizSyp4c33 — BT (@back_ttys) October 1, 2018