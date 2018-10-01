If nothing else, the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation circus has shown an even brighter, more blinding spotlight on the depths to which our media has sunk.

This afternoon, Mitch McConnell addressed the Senate floor, and CNN’s Brooke Baldwin couldn’t even:

Given her visible disgust, you’d think McConnell had used the word “boobs” or something.

Tags: Brett KavanaughBrooke BaldwinCNNMitch McConnell