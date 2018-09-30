SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been tarred, feathered, and dragged through the mud on the basis of accusations that can’t be backed up with even a shred of evidence.
The case against Kavanaugh couldn’t be much weaker. But the same can’t be said when it comes to another guy with a “frat bro” rep. On Friday, conservative blogger Sister Toldjah dusted off actual photographic evidence of inappropriate and problematic sexually charged behavior, and it’s pretty compelling — and conclusive:
Provable groping incident involving two drunk men, beers, and an unwilling participant. pic.twitter.com/eTwdwSSMyB
Of all of Jon Favreau’s greatest hits, that one’s probably his greatest.
There's your Devil's Triangle
If they joked like that what is to say @PodSaveAmerica isn’t full of assaulters? 🤔
I want an @FBI Investigation. Please commence right now.
I demand an FBI investigation.
This should be on the front page of every newspaper
Here’s USA Today’s chance to redeem themselves for that repugnant hit job on Kavanaugh.
I’m physically shook I didn’t think of this.
This is a Mona Lisa tweet, a white whale, simple perfection………take a bow
