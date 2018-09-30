SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been tarred, feathered, and dragged through the mud on the basis of accusations that can’t be backed up with even a shred of evidence.

The case against Kavanaugh couldn’t be much weaker. But the same can’t be said when it comes to another guy with a “frat bro” rep. On Friday, conservative blogger Sister Toldjah dusted off actual photographic evidence of inappropriate and problematic sexually charged behavior, and it’s pretty compelling — and conclusive:

Provable groping incident involving two drunk men, beers, and an unwilling participant. pic.twitter.com/eTwdwSSMyB — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) September 29, 2018

Oh, my!

This. Never. Gets. Old. — Brent Thorud (@BrentThorud) September 29, 2018

Of all of Jon Favreau’s greatest hits, that one’s probably his greatest.

There's your Devil's Triangle — AGCheryl (@CherylGhiselin) September 29, 2018

It’s unmistakable.

If they joked like that what is to say @PodSaveAmerica isn’t full of assaulters? 🤔 — Zuckerman’s Famous Pig (@jay_lalik) September 29, 2018

Good point!

I want an @FBI Investigation. Please commence right now. — Praneeth (@pranu_kvs) September 29, 2018

I demand an FBI investigation. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 29, 2018

It’s the only way to proceed.

This should be on the front page of every newspaper — GayPatriot™️ (@GayPatriot) September 29, 2018

Here’s USA Today’s chance to redeem themselves for that repugnant hit job on Kavanaugh.

I’m physically shook I didn’t think of this. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2018

Same, man. Same.

Outstanding. — Politics Banned (@PoliticsBanned) September 29, 2018