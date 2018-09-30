SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been tarred, feathered, and dragged through the mud on the basis of accusations that can’t be backed up with even a shred of evidence.

The case against Kavanaugh couldn’t be much weaker. But the same can’t be said when it comes to another guy with a “frat bro” rep. On Friday, conservative blogger Sister Toldjah dusted off actual photographic evidence of inappropriate and problematic sexually charged behavior, and it’s pretty compelling — and conclusive:

Oh, my!

Of all of Jon Favreau’s greatest hits, that one’s probably his greatest.

Trending

It’s unmistakable.

Good point!

It’s the only way to proceed.

Here’s USA Today’s chance to redeem themselves for that repugnant hit job on Kavanaugh.

Same, man. Same.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beerBrett KavanaughcutoutgropingHillary ClintonJon FavreauSister Toldjah