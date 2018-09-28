The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding its vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination today, and things are getting desperate for the Democrats. How desperate? Well, Dianne Feinstein has just taken on a second job … as a projection artist:

Feinstein: "Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle had their minds made up before one word was uttered." "This was not about ensuring a fair process. This was about doing the bare minimum." — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) September 28, 2018

'This was not about ensuring a fair process, this was about doing the bare minimum' – Senator Feinstein says in her statement that Republican senators had made up their minds to vote for Judge Kavanaugh before hearing Dr Ford's testimony. Follow live: https://t.co/pQsnm4ugPP pic.twitter.com/U4EPwLtfdH — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2018

Really, Dianne? Really?

Feinstein complaining that the GOP had their mind made up before yesterday is a bit….rich. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 28, 2018

Feinstein is accusing the Rs of having their minds made up. That’s rich. — Bob Lund (@BobLund9) September 28, 2018

Feinstein actually said the Republicans had made up their minds before one word was spoken….but the Dems didn’t? 🤣😂🤣😂 — trumptrain rolling over the Left (@andrewbluerule) September 28, 2018

Feinstein: "Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle had their minds made up before" the #KavanaughHearings. Multiple Democrats came out against Kavanaugh the day he was nominated…. — Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) September 28, 2018

Now Feinstein accuses Republicans of having their minds made up. Her Democratic colleagues were saying they'd oppose Trump's nominee before he made a nomination. — Rob Port (@robport) September 28, 2018

Feinstein just said "Republicans have had their minds made up for weeks." Are you freaking kidding me??? Dems said from DAY ONE they would vote no! — David Paul (@HarleyDavid66) September 28, 2018

"My colleagues on the other side had their minds made up before a word was uttered (by Christine Blasey Ford)"-Traitor Feinstein

The lack of awareness and hypocrisy is stunning. Feinstein and her colleagues had their mind made up before Trump chose a nominee. #KavanaughHearings — Heteronormal♡Squad (@RW_LoveSquad) September 28, 2018

Sen. Feinstein also accused Reps of having already made up their minds before hearing Dr Ford out yet the Dems had made up their minds at 9:23 July 9 as soon as Kavenaugh was nominated. How fair is that? — Janice Elliston (@EllistonJanice) September 28, 2018

Feinstein remarks that Republicans’ minds were made up before anyone testified…isn’t that exactly what Democrats did before Kavanaugh was named? Wasn’t there a press release with a ________ in the name position drafted in opposition before he was ever named? — Jeremiah House (@jeremiahhouse08) September 28, 2018