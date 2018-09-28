As Twitchy told you, Jeff Flake issued a statement this morning in support of Brett Kavanaugh and pledging to vote yes on his confirmation.

CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is … not taking it well:

.@JeffreyToobin goes in on Flake 🔥 Toobin: "If there is a weaker, more pathetic political figure in the U.S. than Jeff Flake, i'm not aware of who it is. I thought yesterday was a classic demonstration of his inability to stand for anything" pic.twitter.com/3wZWqT6YWI — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 28, 2018

Well, that was something.

thank you for your Senior Legal Analysis https://t.co/a6q1e5kR9q — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

It’s been entertaining, at least.

I think the time has come to stop referring to Toobin as an “analyst.” https://t.co/XjpuwnDUjF — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 28, 2018

like I'm fine with Jeffrey Toobin working at and appearing on CNN, but at a position that doesn't treat him as some sort of authority, or anything other than a partisan — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

Exactly. They should treat him like what he is:

We’d agree with that assessment.