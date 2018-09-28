Chuck Grassley’s statement in advance of today’s Senate Judiciary vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination included a blistering indictment of Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats’ conduct with regard to the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Is there any doubt that that’s exactly what they did?

