Chuck Grassley’s statement in advance of today’s Senate Judiciary vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination included a blistering indictment of Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats’ conduct with regard to the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Judiciary committee's chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, fires back. Says Republicans should have been told about Christine Blasey Ford's anonymous letter back in July, at which point the FBI could have been investigated. Says confidentiality could have been protected. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) September 28, 2018

.@ChuckGrassley criticises Feinstein saying she should’ve shared #Ford’s confidential testimony to the committee. And says he acted immediately to investigate #Ramirez accusation. — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) September 28, 2018

Sen. Grassley, re FBI investigation: We can't learn anything from the FBI that we can't learn ourselves. We have our own investigators. If Dems wanted FBI involved, they should have shared Ford letter in July. — Russ Spencer (@russfox5) September 28, 2018

once again, the line from grassley and the republicans is that this allegation is a very, very serious one that should've been raised weeks ago but because it wasn't there's nothing they can do now — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 28, 2018

Aaaand about 5 minutes after Feinstein's speech, @ChuckGrassley is once again suggesting that Democrats orchestrated this whole thing to blow up at the last minute. — Carter Sherman (@carter_sherman) September 28, 2018

Is there any doubt that that’s exactly what they did?