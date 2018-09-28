“We are real news, Mr. President.” Said Jim Acosta. The guy who tweeted this:

A basic unfairness in how this hearing has been handled. The prosecutor sought to find holes in Ford's testimony, but not Kavanaugh's. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 27, 2018

And if anyone knows holes, it’s Jim Acosta. He’s an expert when it comes to digging them for himself.

Did you actually watch the hearing? — Kv (@kwv5002) September 28, 2018

She sought to establish facts.

If you see that as "poking holes in Ford's testimony," it speaks more to the nature of her testimony than any unfair process.

Your inability to see this also speaks to the nature of how poorly you do your job. — (((Pete Kaliner))) (@PeteKaliner) September 28, 2018

Actually the “prosecutor” deposed her and then asked him about her deposition. Nice try though. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 28, 2018

That was not her job. Remember she was hired by the GOP. Kavanaugh was her client. — Kenneth Robinson (@mensamusa49) September 27, 2018

The prosecutor… hired to be counsel to Republicans? Didn’t try to poke holes in the Trump nominee’s testimony? You’re serious with this take? https://t.co/QnxodpKNKy — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

Super-duper serial.

I’m sorry, can you have a female CNN reporter resend that tweet before I respond? — Bill Boyd (@billboyd1967) September 28, 2018

Ha!

You talking about basic unfairness. 😂🤣 — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) September 28, 2018

Can you just try to pretend you’re not just a liberal shill for ten seconds — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 27, 2018

That’s a big ask of most journalists. But for Jim Acosta, it’s basically impossible.

No one can do a better job of impeaching Acosta's claim at objectivity than Acosta himself. https://t.co/gvdTdBNaLL — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 28, 2018

This single tweet vindicates every indictment of Acosta: openly partisan, attention seeking hackery, with only surface-level understanding of the larger issues — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018