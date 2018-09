As Twitchy told you yesterday, Sen. Lindsey Graham absolutely throttled Democrats for their shameful conduct with regard to Brett Kavanaugh. And Maria Shriver was among those clutching her pearls:

Oh my god. This is every woman’s nightmare. This is a terrifying image. https://t.co/mIgEN2ALhj — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 27, 2018

Every woman’s nightmare? NRA TV host Cam Edwards asked his wife about that, and she would clearly beg to differ:

Just asked my wife. She said being left to drown in a car like your uncle did to Mary Jo Kopechne is a bigger nightmare than being yelled at by Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/vh6CYucuo7 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 28, 2018

Game. Set. Match.

Here’s your 🎤 Cam. U dropped it — Presley (@presleyjaxx) September 28, 2018

Ouch! — Fred Stewart (@fredstewartpdx) September 28, 2018

Boom! — Brian Ritchie (@Barnyard668) September 28, 2018

Bravo, Mrs. Edwards!

I’d agree with your wife. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 28, 2018