As Twitchy told you earlier, Alyssa Milano couldn’t wait to stake out a position at Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing so she could “stare him down.”

We’re guessing she didn’t plan on this:

He just brought Alyssa Milano to tears. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 27, 2018

Wait, what?

Seriously? — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 27, 2018

no freaking way — Sauby (@jjsauby) September 27, 2018

Proof. I refuse to believe it. — Coffee is for closers (@MichaelFoster26) September 27, 2018

She’s sitting behind him and when he choked up (talking about his daughter praying for Ford) she got tears in her eyes. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 27, 2018

It certainly looks that way:

.@Alyssa_Milano appears to get choked up as Kavanaugh talks about his daugther praying for Christine Ford cc @karol pic.twitter.com/NP1UC6NsqJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2018

If that’s in fact what happened, it didn’t last:

I will say this…if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a melt down. pic.twitter.com/qBDuBP0QHt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Milano frequently shows herself to be unhinged and have meltdowns. And yet somehow, with that tweet, she also reveals herself to have an ice-cold streak.