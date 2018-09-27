As Twitchy told you, lefty blue-checks (and randos, too) have been tripping all over themselves to portray Brett Kavanaugh’s anger at being painted as a serial gang-rapist as some sort of character defect.

Add former Harry Reid deputy chief of staff Adam Jentleson to the garbage pile:

You know why he is raging? Because he’s had to sit there and watch his name get dragged through the mud on the back of baseless allegations. He’s watched his family suffer in the midst of a relentless smear campaign.

If anyone should know what baseless smear campaigns can do to a person, it’s a guy who worked for Harry Effing Reid.

