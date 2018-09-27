As Twitchy told you, lefty blue-checks (and randos, too) have been tripping all over themselves to portray Brett Kavanaugh’s anger at being painted as a serial gang-rapist as some sort of character defect.

I have genuinely lost some respect for those people who applauded one person for showing emotion and anger about what she believes to be the wrong committed against them, and then turned around to mock the other party for showing the same. Just come out and declare your flag. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 27, 2018

Add former Harry Reid deputy chief of staff Adam Jentleson to the garbage pile:

Ford didn’t seem angry – she was gentle, composed, deeply wounded and sad. Kavanaugh is raging. — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) September 27, 2018

You know why he is raging? Because he’s had to sit there and watch his name get dragged through the mud on the back of baseless allegations. He’s watched his family suffer in the midst of a relentless smear campaign.

And you wouldn't? — Don 143 🇺🇸 (@icanseefornow) September 27, 2018

She's not accused of sexual assault. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 27, 2018

Anyone would be and should be raging if they are falsely accused of the things he has been accused of. — John Rhodes (@jkrhodes0719) September 27, 2018

He should be. I would be. Wrongfully accused, you would be too. — Scotch Brian 👌 (@brianhowell1) September 27, 2018

He is way more calm than I would be. To have your life ruined by lies must be horrific — Epicurus (@epicurus_atar) September 27, 2018

If anyone should know what baseless smear campaigns can do to a person, it’s a guy who worked for Harry Effing Reid.

LOL. Didn’t you work for Harry Reid? — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) September 27, 2018

You worked for the guy that was proud he lied about Romney paying his taxes. — joe warner (@jwarner180) September 27, 2018

didn't your boss admit to lying about Romney not paying his taxes for political gain? You see to think that anything goes as long as you get some political collateral out of it, including falsely accusing someone of rape — Andrew Gunnels (@andrewgunnels) September 27, 2018

***

Related:

Jennifer Palmieri’s take on Brett Kavanaugh’s anger suggests she’s got some memory problems of her own