Over the years, with few exceptions, we’ve come to expect terrible takes from the women of “The View.” This one on Brett Kavanaugh from co-host Sunny Hostin is just the latest:

"To sit for a Fox interview but not be willing to sit for an FBI interview is really, really rich," @Sunny Hostin says. "If the findings support him, his appointment is unblemished, it's untainted. If the findings don't support him, then he shouldn't sit on the Supreme Court!" https://t.co/ovxNgQAHDf — The View (@TheView) September 25, 2018

What’s rich is that Hostin actually thinks her argument is a sound one. The FBI has run background checks on Brett Kavanaugh not once, not twice, but six times. Moreover, a 36-year-old alleged attempted rape does not constitute a federal crime and thus is not under the FBI’s jurisdiction. The FBI has said that they have no role in this particular case and have declined to investigate further. Hostin is either ignorant of these things, or she knows and just doesn’t care. In either case, she has no business putting this crap out there.

FFS, @sunny. He CAN'T sit for an FBI interview because the FBI has no jurisdiction. What part of that is so difficult to understand? — Robert Sanford (@SanfordRob) September 25, 2018

So…. @sunny we delay and delay while the Dems conduct a never ending dog & Pony show??? — David W. Dunlevy (@DavidWDunlevy) September 25, 2018

That’s all this is. That’s all it ever was.