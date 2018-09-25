Over the years, with few exceptions, we’ve come to expect terrible takes from the women of “The View.” This one on Brett Kavanaugh from co-host Sunny Hostin is just the latest:

Trending

What’s rich is that Hostin actually thinks her argument is a sound one. The FBI has run background checks on Brett Kavanaugh not once, not twice, but six times. Moreover, a 36-year-old alleged attempted rape does not constitute a federal crime and thus is not under the FBI’s jurisdiction. The FBI has said that they have no role in this particular case and have declined to investigate further. Hostin is either ignorant of these things, or she knows and just doesn’t care. In either case, she has no business putting this crap out there.

That’s all this is. That’s all it ever was.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughFBIinvestigationSunny HostinThe View