Brianna Wu’s about as lefty as they come, but she recently called out Michael Avenatti for his creepy teasing about another alleged rape victim of Brett Kavanaugh. Unsurprisingly, Avenatti didn’t take too kindly to that:

So that happened.

"Strategy"? 🤔 — Justin Waterman (@WatermanArt) September 25, 2018

Key word from #Avenatti – STRATEGY. Need we know more?

This guy is as low as they come and then some!! Makes me sick.🤮 — Suburban Ex-Dem (@SuburbanExDem) September 25, 2018

Pretty defensive there, Michael. Attack? Your "strategy" falling apart? — Angewomon (@angewoman) September 25, 2018

Man, he's arrogant. — Laura Wright (@pocoecofem) September 25, 2018

That’s the least of his problems.

End of the world…..agreeing with Brianna Wu — MtinMN (@MtinMN) September 25, 2018

What a time to be alive, huh?

This is one "you malignant professionals" away from being an Eric Garland classic. pic.twitter.com/MDOgBE3kTj — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 25, 2018

Ha!

Also, Michael Avenatti against Brianna Wu is one of those classic heel .vs heel match-ups I love. — Kevin Mayfield (@KevinSMayfield) September 25, 2018

Brianna Wu vs. Michael Avenatti is the fight we all deserve. (Although I actually do agree with her here.) — Aubrey Holloman (@AubreyHolloman) September 25, 2018

I mean this is what the “let them fight” gif was made for right? — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) September 25, 2018

Tailor-made.

Never have I wanted more mutually assured destruction pic.twitter.com/YxwCOhOeLf — Black Market Parade (@BlMarketParade) September 25, 2018

You may not want to get your hopes up just yet:

I don’t hate Avanati at all. I’m open to him being our nominee for 2020. And I appreciate the way he’s brought the fight to Donald Trump. I just thought this particular move struck me as distasteful. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

I think overall he has been very solid. I have particularly appreciated the way he has stood up for sex workers. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

The woman’s safety comes first, end of story. I just felt like he was teasing a rape allegation to come, and it felt inappropriate. Reasonable people can differ on that assessment. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

1/ That Tweet about @MichaelAvenatti is getting a lot of commentary, positive and negative. A few things: First of all, I like Michael Avenatti a lot. He loves to race sports cars, I love to race motorcycles. I like the guy for that. Also love that he stands up for sex workers. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

2/ I’m not against @MichaelAvenatti being our nominee in 2020, though he does not have my vote yet. I appreciate the fight he’s bringing to Trump. His teasing a rape allegation to come felt distasteful to me personally. Reasonable people can disagree on this. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

3/ Democrats have a big tent. And if I disagree with someone on one thing, it doesn’t mean I don’t like them or respect them. I do stand by my statement that this particular move feels off to me. You do not have to share that opinion. Form your own! — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

I’m deleting that Tweet, not because I don’t stand by my statement. But it’s a distraction, and I have no interest in a public beef with Michael Avenatti, who I respect. The stakes are very high this week with #kavanaugh. I hope Avenatti’s client is able to have her voice heard. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 25, 2018

Oh well. It was nice while it lasted. Hopefully it’s not too late for us to get what we want.