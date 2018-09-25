Imagine, if you will, being in so pathetic a state that you actually think this is clever:

Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2018

Chelsea Handler is so original, you guys. Comparing Bill Cosby to Brett Kavanaugh. Because they’re basically the same person, right?

Excellent point, Chelsea. — Diane (@Dianephilosophy) September 25, 2018

It’s really not, though. Like, not even a little bit.

Get it? Because of all the evidence https://t.co/ufDExuwDLT — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 25, 2018

No wonder she’s getting so much work these days. Oh, wait.

I remember when you used to be funny…what happened? — J.Esq. (@jyourth) September 25, 2018

Being a joke is not the same as being funny.

