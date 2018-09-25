Imagine, if you will, being in so pathetic a state that you actually think this is clever:
Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2018
Chelsea Handler is so original, you guys. Comparing Bill Cosby to Brett Kavanaugh. Because they’re basically the same person, right?
Excellent point, Chelsea.
— Diane (@Dianephilosophy) September 25, 2018
It’s really not, though. Like, not even a little bit.
Get it? Because of all the evidence https://t.co/ufDExuwDLT
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 25, 2018
No wonder she’s getting so much work these days. Oh, wait.
— Dub Cee (@AllWorldWes) September 25, 2018
I remember when you used to be funny…what happened?
— J.Esq. (@jyourth) September 25, 2018
Being a joke is not the same as being funny.
— Richard Simpson Jr (@RichardSimpsonJ) September 25, 2018
***
Related:
‘Such garbage’! CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stays silent in the face of disgusting Kavanaugh comparison
New York Times also casually comparing Bill Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh — but where’s Keith Ellison?