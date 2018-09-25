Imagine, if you will, being in so pathetic a state that you actually think this is clever:

Chelsea Handler is so original, you guys. Comparing Bill Cosby to Brett Kavanaugh. Because they’re basically the same person, right?

Trending

It’s really not, though. Like, not even a little bit.

No wonder she’s getting so much work these days. Oh, wait.

Being a joke is not the same as being funny.

***

Related:

‘Such garbage’! CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stays silent in the face of disgusting Kavanaugh comparison

New York Times also casually comparing Bill Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh — but where’s Keith Ellison?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill CosbyBrett KavanaughChelsea Handlerrapesexual assault