As Twitchy told you, the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer made the weird argument — if you can even call it that — that Beto O’Rourke, unlike Ted Cruz, had never been run out of a restaurant by protesters. Apparently that speaks to O’Rourke’s integrity or something. It was almost as if Clymer thinks Ted Cruz had it coming to him.

Actually, that’s exactly what Clymer thinks:

Nice.

They love it https://t.co/I5eW3WChAr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2018

Oh, Sweetie, we definitely love it. I love seeing treasonous actors and their enablers get publicly shamed. Better get used to it. November is coming. https://t.co/j8p8IIEhjm — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

Clymer’s demented gloating caught the attention of conservative commentator and National Review contributor Tiana Lowe.

Trump can tariff & tweet all he want. THIS is the GOP midterm message. Literal fascism is what you're fighting. https://t.co/XA6AZMD4UK — Tiana “bingo” Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 25, 2018

Trump threatened to fire a special prosecutor–a war veteran, a Republican, a man of unimpeachable ethical standards–because he's doing his damn job, and you want to talk about fascism because we're pushing back and not letting Ted Cruz get through the appetizers? Try harder. https://t.co/UnGLR7r2I2 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

The Constitution specifically included the threat of impeachment as a check on the presidency. If Trump does fire Mueller, Congress can operate within the confines of the law to take away his power. Publicly mobbing, harassing & assaulting people you disagree with is fascism. https://t.co/f6inZLSUMP — Tiana “bingo” Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 25, 2018

Lowe may be a senior at USC, but she’s the one doing the schooling here. No wonder Clymer’s so pissy.

What Congress? Can you point me to the members of your party who have made it crystal clear to Trump his threats are inappropriate and will be met with constitutional force? Show me. Demonstrate to me the character among your party's congressional leadership. Where is it? Where? https://t.co/zrQE4YH7T2 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

GOP senators have co-sponsored & backed measures to place delays on Trump's ability to fire RM https://t.co/IfTFm1g3fc

Multiple GOP senators, most notably @BenSasse, have threatened not to confirm another AG if Trump fires Sessions to oust Mueller: https://t.co/sdPUvoZbpi https://t.co/0uwRWEJKfJ — Tiana “bingo” Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 25, 2018

.@TianaTheFirst Fascism is not being run out of a restaurant for your bigoted views. Fascism is being told, against all evidence, that as a transgender citizen, you are unworthy to serve in the military. Where is your moment of character on that, Tiana? Where is your honor? — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

Come on, Charlotte.

.@TianaTheFirst And by the way, you're welcome for my service. Since you and millions of others can't be bothered to speak up for those of us being attacked by this White House for being LGBTQ, the least you can do is thank me for serving. But that would take integrity, huh? — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

Wow. Just … wow.

“Welcome for my service” Who says that?!? — Crash Mickey (@CrashMickey1) September 25, 2018

That would certainly explain why Clymer said it.

Why should we thank you? You did nothing. — Bee 🐝 (@infobee) September 25, 2018

Family of Purple Heart recipient here. I have the highest respect for those men and women who served. You never deployed. You never graduated from West Point. What exactly are we thanking you for? #inquiringmindswanttoknow — Tracey Shapiro (@Tracey1024) September 25, 2018

Did you just unironically say "you're welcome for my service"? Are you kidding me? I genuinely thought most of us reluctantly shake hands while feeling a bit silly whenever someone extends a hand and thanks us, but apparently there are some seeking out and/or demanding thanks. — Chad Urban (@Chad_Urban) September 25, 2018

Clymer’s not just wrong; she’s a first-class jerk.

Politics aside, it seems like it's always the vets who never deployed who screech the loudest asking others to thank them. I know a few officers who knew you at West Point (which you didn't graduate from). May want to pump the breaks on that. https://t.co/vndTHEgEQS — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) September 25, 2018

No thanks. You never deployed, didn’t graduate, and you’re an insufferable, entitled jerk. Thanks are reserved for your betters. https://t.co/QEFOaA6xfR — Bee 🐝 (@infobee) September 25, 2018

True story. Last word to Lowe:

I appreciate all vets. Thank you for serving. I've stood for LGBT+ rights my entire life, against GOP orthodoxy. And because of consistent, concerted messaging, young conservatives have brought older ones around to becoming more accepting. But illiberal messaging does NOT help https://t.co/vIWGQ38xtJ — Tiana “bingo” Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 25, 2018

Clymer should be thanking Lowe for showing her how to take the high road.

.@TianaTheFirst Unless you're willing to speak up for us when we're being attacked by your party–attacked on our rights and livelihoods–don't pretend you're an ally. Binge watching episodes of "Queer Eye" isn't enough. Do something, or admit you're part of the problem. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

I produce and host a podcast a week opposite a liberal co-host in the hopes of advancing bipartisan humanism and debating the merits of limited government and respect for individual liberty.https://t.co/2WOyoFnPPC https://t.co/b59st1dxD5 — Tiana “bingo” Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 25, 2018

Maybe Clymer should stop screaming and give it a listen.