Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has really been covering herself in glory lately over Brett Kavanaugh. Today, her hot streak continues:

Kirsten Gillibrand: "Who is not asking the FBI to investigate these claims? The White House. Judge Kavanaugh has not asked to have the FBI to review these claims. Is that the reaction of an innocent person? It is not." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/0MBuBZFmHX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 20, 2018

We’ve officially entered the Upside-Down.

I would like to think that she knows better than saying stuff like this. https://t.co/qaqM1grnEk — Untraceable Mark 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) September 20, 2018

She either doesn’t and is an idiot, or she does and just doesn’t give a flying f*ck.

This is a curious view of the American Justice system from a sitting Senator https://t.co/M7kDMlB4JX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 20, 2018

Wait. Not asking is not innocent? Wut — John Gerard (@OHFScratch) September 20, 2018

An innocent person would never take advantage of their right to legal counsel when speaking to authorities. What do you have to hide anyway? https://t.co/CrERyXw1zA — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 20, 2018

Dear FBI, I formally request that you disprove a negative – Signed An Insane Person. https://t.co/UaFxubhAj1 — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) September 20, 2018

No one in their right mind, innocent or not, would beg to be investigated by federal authorities. This is madness. https://t.co/GGzSQEAfet — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) September 20, 2018

I remember when McCarthyism was bad. https://t.co/9EA1WfWwIO — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 20, 2018

Gross nonsense. Also weird how everyone discovers these talking points at the exact same time. https://t.co/1n6kFrkUFS — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 20, 2018

Guess Kirsten got the memo.

By 2024 the Democrat’s platform will be calling for a constitutional amendment stripping all 1st through 5th amendment rights from people accused of sexual assault. https://t.co/3zlvDysHoZ — BWHullpenning (@BWH85) September 20, 2018

This is genuinely frightening talk from a U.S. Senator.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s this:

On the upside, she may have just made the best GOP turnout ad ever. https://t.co/3yHWVlbmpD — JWF (@JammieWF) September 20, 2018

One can only hope.