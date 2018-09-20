As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell made a colossal ass of himself with a tweet mocking GOP Sen. Susan Collins over the nasty and frightening threats she’s received from the Anti-Kavanaugh Brigade.

Swalwell ultimately deleted the tweet, but not before Dana Loesch saw it. Loesch, who has more than a little experience being targeted with vulgar and menacing threats, raised an excellent point:

Threats are awful. I speak from experience. Mocking women who receive them is also awful. Perhaps Feinstein’s office, which had the allegation since July so there has been zero rush, should not have leaked to the press without having protections in place for the accuser. https://t.co/w6SlyCTYvH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 20, 2018

Susan Collins and her GOP colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have already done far more for Christine Blasey Ford than their Democratic counterparts — and Eric Swalwell — have done.

Fair to note, re: this tweet from a Democratic congressman dismissing Collins' comments, Susan Collins said of Blasey Ford "we need to provide her with any protection she may ask for, for herself and her family." Source: https://t.co/Tqaot6vd7L pic.twitter.com/2PDsTqE1yR — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 20, 2018

Loesch is absolutely right. The blame for what Dr. Ford is going through lies largely at Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats’ feet.

Shame on Eric Swalwell. Shame on the entire Democratic Party.