Be really quiet, you guys. CNN political analyst Brian Karem is just waking up from an eight-year nap:

Does it strike anyone as odd the POTUS relies upon media reports instead of his own government to let him know what's going on? @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/08Eae645e8 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 19, 2018

Did it strike Brian as odd when Barack Obama relied upon media reports instead of his own government to let him know what was going on?

Welp.

***

Related:

Journo Brian Karem hits Mitch McConnell with two words ripped straight from the Dem talking points handbook

News to us! Jay Carney says Obama learned of VA scandal from media reports

POTUS on news: ‘Whatever they’re reporting about, usually I know’

‘Heard about it on the news’: WH ‘did not know’ about National Guard deployment in Ferguson