Joe Biden is nothing if not a piece of work.

The former vice president is one of many Democrats and liberals rewriting history and likening the Kavanaugh-Ford case to Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill, despite the fact that Thomas was never accused of sexual assault. He’s also decided that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations should be believed because she’s “in the glaring lights of focus”:

Biden: “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real…” https://t.co/4rYNep3Xqv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 19, 2018

More from the HuffPost:

Speaking to reporters Monday at an event at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, Biden again expressed regret for how Hill was treated and insisted he’d believed her allegations against Thomas from the very start.

“I thought she was telling the truth at the beginning,” Biden said, according to the Post. “I really did.” Biden added that any woman’s public allegation of sexual assault should generally be presumed to be true.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” Biden said. “But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

Speaking of jumping into a cauldron, Biden is neck-deep in a boiling vat of his own hypocrisy.

If you lived through the 90’s you might be having an aneurysm right about now…. https://t.co/OyupY2zYCp — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 19, 2018

what was his position on Clinton again? — Christine (@cmdeb) September 19, 2018

Well, let’s take a look, shall we?

This is the very same Joe Biden, regarding Clinton's impeachment. https://t.co/tVqPF4WAz4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 19, 2018

Oh dear. That’s awkward.

Joe Biden 2016: "Biden says former President Clinton’s past “shouldn’t matter” in the context of the 2016 campaign, saying he “paid a price” in getting impeached over the Monica Lewinsky scandal. “No, it shouldn’t matter,” Mr. Biden said in an excerpton NBC’s “Meet the Press". https://t.co/Uh0m3RzTyH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 19, 2018

“But he paid a price for it. He paid a price. He was impeached,” Mr. Biden said, referring to the impeachment resulting from Mr. Clinton’s relationship with Ms. Lewinsky, the former White House intern.https://t.co/pHA5UsQQlY — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 19, 2018

Welp.

He never, ever allowed say, Juanita Broaddrick to come forward in the light. Biden is a hypocrite. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 19, 2018

A pretty flaming one, at that.

Not a great issue for him to pontificate about. — Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) September 19, 2018

Grandpa Joe may want to sit this one out. — Matt Foley (@GrizzlyMan901) September 19, 2018

He really should.

Meanwhile: