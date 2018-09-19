Joe Biden is nothing if not a piece of work.

The former vice president is one of many Democrats and liberals rewriting history and likening the Kavanaugh-Ford case to Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill, despite the fact that Thomas was never accused of sexual assault. He’s also decided that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations should be believed because she’s “in the glaring lights of focus”:

More from the HuffPost:

Speaking to reporters Monday at an event at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, Biden again expressed regret for how Hill was treated and insisted he’d believed her allegations against Thomas from the very start.

“I thought she was telling the truth at the beginning,” Biden said, according to the Post. “I really did.”

Biden added that any woman’s public allegation of sexual assault should generally be presumed to be true.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” Biden said. “But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

Speaking of jumping into a cauldron, Biden is neck-deep in a boiling vat of his own hypocrisy.

Well, let’s take a look, shall we?

Oh dear. That’s awkward.

Welp.

A pretty flaming one, at that.

He really should.

Meanwhile:

