If the Democrats had any shame left, the last shred of it just went out the window:

We have to set an example for the rest of the nation that we will not dismiss a survivor’s claims, and we will not whitewash and sweep under the rug a victim of sexual misconduct just for the convenience of a timetable. pic.twitter.com/9qiurPuOmU — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 19, 2018

Did we miss the moment when Brett Kavanaugh was found guilty of sexual assault? How can Democrats like Tammy Duckworth refer to Christine Blasey Ford as a “survivor” or “victim” when they have no concrete evidence that Ford is either of those things?

By saying Ford is a "survivor," you're saying that Kavanaugh *did* attack her. You're dismissing Kavanaugh's claims. How is that any different from what you're complaining about? — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) September 19, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh has gone on the record categorically denying Ford’s allegations against him. He is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Christine Blasey Ford has failed to meet the burden of proof from the get-go, and now, given the chance to testify, she is refusing. Senate Democrats know this whole thing is shady as hell, but they’re pushing ahead with it anyway.

With all due respect 36 years and all the other circumstances behind this on corroborated accusation is a long stretch away from a woman who might have been attacked recently and would like to step forward if she receives fair treatment and support during the process. — Preston Combs (@PrestonCombs5) September 19, 2018

Then do the correct thing and call for @SenFeinstein to resign immediately for withholding the info from the FBI since July. Unless YOU knew too. When did you know?@SenateGOP — David St. Germain (@dreamwriter9) September 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Keith Ellison’s accuser — who has offered actual evidence of abuse — remains ignored by Democrats.

KAREN MONAHAN! — Me Chomper (@chmpr) September 19, 2018

Hows that investigation going in @keithellison, you know the one that actually has EVIDENCE…. — kimchee (@saiwarlord) September 19, 2018

Okay setting the example is great. Maybe you should clean up your own house starting with Keith Ellison and alleged abuse. Or are we sweeping that under the rug? — John (@dragoneer6) September 19, 2018

The truth shouldn’t be political. Unfortunately, the Democrats don’t see it that way.

I thought in America people are inocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Or are we now using media to convict? — Person (@Dischef) September 19, 2018

Based on what we’ve seen of this circus thus far, Brett Kavanaugh is the victim. The victim of a coordinated smear campaign between the media and the Democratic Party.

***

Related:

Kirsten Gillibrand resorts to desperate measures to blame GOP for Dems’ Kavanaugh-Ford eff-ups