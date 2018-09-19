If the Democrats had any shame left, the last shred of it just went out the window:

Did we miss the moment when Brett Kavanaugh was found guilty of sexual assault? How can Democrats like Tammy Duckworth refer to Christine Blasey Ford as a “survivor” or “victim” when they have no concrete evidence that Ford is either of those things?

Brett Kavanaugh has gone on the record categorically denying Ford’s allegations against him. He is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Christine Blasey Ford has failed to meet the burden of proof from the get-go, and now, given the chance to testify, she is refusing. Senate Democrats know this whole thing is shady as hell, but they’re pushing ahead with it anyway.

Meanwhile, Keith Ellison’s accuser — who has offered actual evidence of abuse — remains ignored by Democrats.

The truth shouldn’t be political. Unfortunately, the Democrats don’t see it that way.

Based on what we’ve seen of this circus thus far, Brett Kavanaugh is the victim. The victim of a coordinated smear campaign between the media and the Democratic Party.

