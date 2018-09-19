Gee, what could James Comey be getting at with this tweet?
FBI trainees visit Holocaust Museum to understand how easily humans give in to a group. Words from 2015 speech: “I want them to walk out…treasuring the constraint and oversight of divided government, the restriction of the rule of law, the binding of a free and vibrant press. “
— James Comey (@Comey) September 19, 2018
Real subtle, Jimbo. And on Yom Kippur, too!
Exploiting the Holocaust to subtweet Trump. https://t.co/fXrpxv8uLF
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2018
This f*cking guy.
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 19, 2018
Each of your tweets decreases your credibility, which I doubt can ever be redeemed. You would be better served to be silent.
— Rustin S Cohle (@rustcole) September 19, 2018