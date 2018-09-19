Gee, what could James Comey be getting at with this tweet?

FBI trainees visit Holocaust Museum to understand how easily humans give in to a group. Words from 2015 speech: “I want them to walk out…treasuring the constraint and oversight of divided government, the restriction of the rule of law, the binding of a free and vibrant press. “ — James Comey (@Comey) September 19, 2018

Real subtle, Jimbo. And on Yom Kippur, too!

Exploiting the Holocaust to subtweet Trump. https://t.co/fXrpxv8uLF — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2018

This f*cking guy.